Horoscope Today, January 21, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Professional Ariens have high hopes, but the odds against them being satisfied are stronger than usual. The best way to get by is to concentrate on voluntary activities. There is no place for self-interest, for if you focus on what is best for you now, you won’t be around to take up a new responsibility, later.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The general drift of stars from the practical to the romantic indicates that it will be your legendary love of beauty and the pleasures of the flesh which come to the fore. This is a time for self-indulgence, for a little bit of what you fancy. In all relationships there is one priority: keep talking.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s one thing to dream of great riches, but quite another actually to make your first million. Yet, if you are looking for ways to supplement your income, the answer may lie in the arts – or in an area connected to water. If there’s an emotional glitch it could relate to events which took place four weeks ago.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re setting off on an entirely new cycle of romantic experience – whatever your age, sex or inclination. It is time to be in love, and your stars are leaving you little space for anything else. Remember, though, when you’re in control, you owe it to loved ones to look after their interests.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Progress at work depends very much on how flexible you are in the face of vague instructions and uncertain commitments. This is not the time to embark on new undertakings or insist on punctuality and efficiency, especially not if you are wary of emotional entanglements.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Compromise is a virtue, as you know only too well. You might have to shift your ground on a major matter. Aside from that, this is a brilliant moment for taking on major new responsibilities – and receiving rewards. Maybe a family member will be ready with the help you need. That’s the least you deserve!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Please don’t complain about the many complications which seem to be flooding your life at the moment. If only you could see what is really happening, you’d realise that you’re being showered with opportunities. Some may come from an unexpected direction, perhaps from a long way away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s a fine moment for declarations of romantic love. Many Scorpios will be writing poems to their loved ones. If you missed out on a recent invitation, now is the time to catch up. Don’t worry about being sentimental – clichés are often the best way to persuade other people your feelings are genuine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Swing into action, lay everything on the line and surprise everyone with your amazing skill and vitality. Family responsibilities should take first place, but, then, I’m sure partners will remind you of that. Try to find some time for a friend in need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

As a Capricorn, you’re not known for your romantic proclivities, but that’s because you’re shy, not because you lack feelings. In fact, at times like these, your emotions are likely to be highly visible. You’ll even be ready to take a risk – when you sense that the moment is right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It is unlikely that even you could have anticipated what is now taking place in your private life. However, you may be too busy to worry about certain of the irrelevant frills which obsess other people. At work, you’re into a new phase in which it’s who you know that counts, so cultivate all personal contacts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There are certain phases in life when one either changes direction or misses a perfect opportunity. The additional factor at present is that all improvements may require a financial outlay. You’ve been handling your funds skillfully and you should soon begin to see the rewards.