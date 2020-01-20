Horoscope Today, January 20, 2020: Capricorn, Aquarius, Cancer, Aries, Pisces, Scorpio, Gemini, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Virgo

Horoscope Today, January 20, 2020: Capricorn, Scorpio, Gemini, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check the astrological prediction Horoscope Today, January 20, 2020: Capricorn, Scorpio, Gemini, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check the astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: The major pattern of your horoscope remains true to that of the last two or even three weeks. This means that your major motivation will still be the very Arien goal of making your individual mark in the world. One word of warning, though: never underestimate the opposition.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Lunar alignments are setting you up for an emotional moment. The only potential flash point occurs when a partner makes an unreasonable demand but, if you start the day with dignity and care – and continue in the same vein – then you should go on to enjoy all that life has to offer.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Keep yourself to yourself if that is what you wish, no matter what demands other people may place on your time and energy. You may use the day constructively to restore your vital emotional reserves, and to catch up with all those overdue chores.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: It is easy to forecast continuing domestic upheaval for Cancers, but impossible to state exactly what stage you have reached: some of you are still formulating your plans while others are on the final stretch. Don’t let other people put too much pressure on you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: The only daily variation in your solar chart this week is provided by the Moon, which means that life should be relatively trouble-free. Today’s one blot on the horizon is the vague, but easily avoidable, possibility of irritations at work. Keep your cool!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: If today brings any change in your mood from last week, it’s likely to be a feeling that life is a great adventure waiting to be explored. Try to carry this optimistic revelation into even the most trivial affairs, because you never know exactly when – or how – you’ll discover the answers to your current questions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra; You are still likely to be much busier than most of your partners and associates, but you should be thankful that your unique qualities are in demand, rather than resentful at the thought that you are doing more than your fair share. After all, it’s good to be wanted!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: The major theme of the week may be money and how to maximise your resources. One emerging possibility is that you will be offered a very discreet chance to form a profitable new partnership. You may be a little over-emotional today, but you’ll be in a strong position.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: It should please you no end to know that your social life is set to flourish, even though there may be one or two complications. Today, though, you must pay sufficient attention to your routine chores and commitments prior to accepting any new invitations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: The Moon, that regulator of your daily emotions, occupies a friendly position, setting you up to take charge of your personal affairs. This is a day to shape your future rather than look for definite forecasts. It’s also a useful moment to follow up a hunch.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: Something that takes place today may stiffen your resolve to make improvements in your domestic relationships. It is important, though, that you look to the future rather than dwelling on the past, even if certain people keep harking back to the way things used to be.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: If it’s friendship you’re after, look beyond your immediate circle. It’s by participating in new interests and fresh enterprises that you’ll forge the partnerships that will carry you through to next year. As you know, no man, or woman, is an island!

