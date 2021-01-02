Horoscope Today, January 2, 2021: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Whatever the rights or wrongs of a current personal dispute, both you and partners should realise that the causes lie in the past, and that the future should be approached with an open mind. This is easier said than done, of course, but you can still try your best!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may sit down, talk to partners and listen very carefully to people who may have different ideas and a fresher perspective than you. You should accept criticism, no matter how much it may hurt your pride. After all, even you can be wrong sometimes!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is plenty of room for extra effort. If you are to safeguard your material security, you should work as hard as possible. In other words, there’s no point in hoping that something will turn up! It is also a useful moment to get your physical condition into shape, by the way.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your tendency today will be to believe that only fresh creations are worthwhile, but don’t throw out the baby with the bath water. You may swing into action socially, and make plans to test out your skills as a hostess or host. Your generous gestures will be repaid in full.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Home affairs and family commitments may consume most of your emotional energy, so you may have little enthusiasm left for romantic adventures or leisure activities which excite you. There’s a little extra tension at work; there might be sharp words, but don’t take them too personally.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Short trips are in order, which is convenient, but a psychological reading of your chart reveals that what is most important is dialogue and discussion, so take great efforts to make yourself understood. An exchange of ideas could even set you off on an entirely new course.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Financial issues are about to shoot up the agenda, so stay on your guard, and don’t make rash commitments. Also, don’t make the mistake of under-estimating or under-valuing people who need your sympathy and support. You need to keep potential allies on your side.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You seem to have the upper hand today, even though this may come as something of a surprise. Please don’t waste too much time wondering about what you should do next, but throw yourself in with gusto. At the very least you will learn from your mistakes!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There is so much secrecy around, and you may be keeping certain feelings close to your chest. Partners may be equally reluctant to come into the open, but then there is no reason why they should – is there? Devote a little time to a charitable activity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your social stars are good, if a little intense. The heaviest astrological pull is towards home and family life, but it may be a good idea either to get out and mix, or to invite other people around. A new acquaintance may provide just the tonic you need.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s an ambitious moment, and even leisure activities should be designed to attract prestige and respect. If family matters are on the agenda it could be parental connections which pre-occupy you, rather than responsibilities for children. Perhaps ghosts from the past still need to be laid to rest.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Passions run high, and it’s an adventurous moment. Overseas travel could be an attractive option, as could the thought of improving yourself through study. A side issue concerns legal matters, so keep an eye on your rights. But, above all, you need to make your own voice heard above the collective clamour.