Horoscope Today, January 2, 2020: Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Aries, Taurus, Libra, Scorpio, other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, January 2, 2020: Aquarius, Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Pisces, Leo – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

If you do eventually decide to move on, it can only be because the moment is right to broaden your horizons. Once you allow your feelings to change, they will develop a momentum of their own, and you will soon find that what was good enough in the past will no longer do.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You may imagine that there is no way out of embarrassing situations, in which case it must be said that you are quite wrong. So much exists purely in your fantasy world at the moment, that you should hold back from making definite judgments about partners’thoughts and feelings.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you are still in a quandary over matrimonial or partnership affairs, the reason is because you’re allowing your desire for status to influence your feelings. You should try to be less critical of partners’ambitions, and support them whatever they do.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

The overall planetary picture is extremely encouraging, even though you may have some doubts. Indeed, if you didn’t have any worries about the future you wouldn’t be human. You just have to realise that people who are behaving erratically are serving your life pattern, even if in their own curious way.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

There will be days when the odds seem to be stacked against you, and this might just be one of them. Look more closely, though, and you’ll see that all you have to do is complete a certain number of essential tasks and everything will turn out fine.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

You have had more than your fair share of financial problems in the past and, if these should now threaten to return, it could be because of bad management, especially where other people’s money is concerned. Ask for advice and you’ll be astonished how ready people are to help.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Listen carefully to what other people are saying, mainly because for once their words and feelings seem to coincide. You can therefore afford to trust people who have proved their worth, and even hope that they’ll make up for a past mistake – with your encouragement, of course.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You must turn your attention to cash or career issues, but only because these areas of your life can be the subject of such intense emotions. It’s important that you check out any area that has been ignored over the past fortnight, just to see that all’s well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

In a matter of days, you should have found out exactly how someone really does feel about you. This, of course, could come as something of a relief, for at last you will know where you stand. There are few people who can get the better of you, and many who should learn from your example.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

The scope for dramatic change at home is almost infinite. Forget what you’re ’supposed’to do, realise that the rules are completely meaningless, and do what you know in your heart of hearts must now be accomplished. Try to convince people you live with that what is good for you is best for them.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

The dominant planetary alignment is still thoroughly Aquarian, so you should be in your element at the present time. Surprisingly enough, there is no need for you to say what you mean, but do realise that partners could be equally inconsistent.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Let others live with their consciences while you fall in with splendid Martian alignments and concentrate on new plans and responsibilities. Don’t waste time, and devote special attention to buttering up people who can help you in the future.

