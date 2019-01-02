Horoscope Today, January 2, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Deep in the background of all current planetary patterns, is an intense and contradictory relationship between two great planets, Saturn and Neptune. This brings everything that’s safe and secure into a direct collision with all that’s dreamy and imaginative. If you’re confused, don’t worry. So are many other people.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If you think about it, you’ll see that this time of year is often significant for your financial affairs. Now that fantastic planetary activity offers you a chance to make important strides forward, you must delay no longer. But if you don’t reach a successful conclusion this time, you’ll have another chance within about three months.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

After many trials and tribulations, Venus is on your side. More than that, the planets are determined to set you back on top. In addition, a dispute over who owns what should now be settled to your deep satisfaction. You’ll probably soon discover that in one important respect, you were wrong. But there’s no need to tell anyone – yet!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

At the moment you are both teaching, and being taught, a number of tough and useful lessons. There are both givers and takers in this world and right now you must decide which side you are on. Just for now you’d probably do best to let partners take the lead.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Happily, you have the power to lighten your load and you are only a breath away from a life which is happier, more contented and relaxed. Live for today and put long-term questions on the back-burner. Put a little thought into your health and find ways to get rid of some of that nervous energy.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There is a build-up of planetary activity in the region of your solar chart symbolising your prestige and public achievements. It is important that you now feel you are making your mark in a worthwhile and permanent manner. You need that sense of long-range purpose.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You must expect the field of ideas to become something of a battleground, perhaps because neither you nor your partners are prepared to reach a compromise. By all means stand your ground, but not at the expense of a valued relationship. You’re still bothered about your financial prospects, but your worries will be resolved this time next month.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Loved ones may imagine that you can be manipulated, but how wrong they are. Like everyone else, when pushed too far you react with surprising power, obliging friends and associates to take you seriously. Isn’t it about time you stopped worrying and learned to get on and work with what you have?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There is no final reason why it should be you who climbs down or eats humble pie, but you must realise that there is little chance that you will win the day through force. Turn on the charm if you want to get your own way. You’ll be surprised how willingly certain people respond.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You are now poised to implement some quite remarkable changes at work, or in your routine affairs. One thing is certain, though; the consent and assistance of friends and partners is absolutely essential. And I don’t think you’ll have any trouble persuading them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

These are stirring times and it does now seem that all your willingness to meet others halfway is about to pay off handsomely. Your prospects are excellent and your life is now becoming more fulfilled, both in the personal and professional spheres.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Precautionary measures taken now will help keep you on the right path and ensure that you cope well with exciting possibilities in the coming weeks. Tact and diplomacy must be your most important and necessary qualities. I know they may not come easily, but do try!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This simply has to be an exciting period for you, though not one which is necessarily destined to have a great impact on your future. Instead, you will soon be concentrating on activities which you enjoy – and which will open up new contacts.