Horoscope Today, January 19, 2022: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun and Moon play a delicate balancing act encouraging a general feeling of well-being. It’s important to seek out like-minded people, otherwise you’ll spend far too long struggling by yourself. There is really no point in wasting your energy on unnecessary struggles.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Legal and professional problems are paramount, so think twice before you bend the rules, and always do the right thing by others. On the serious side, you are obliged to learn, to face challenges and tackle new experiences. On the lighter side, you’ll soon discover that a lover is on your side.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You will be expected to shut up and listen to other people. The problem is that you are only too aware of the way in which partners tend to ignore the facts in favour of dogma. If only they’d stop and think! Still, perhaps that’s just too much to ask!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Joint finances are too complicated by half, and a partner’s demands are winding you up. You would do well to accomplish all necessary tasks yourself, rather than waiting for other people to come up with the goods: you might end up having to wait forever!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s an excellent day to compete and come first, but you must play by the rules. The moment that you think you can get away with cutting corners or saving time, you will run the risk of running into a vast brick wall. That would be a shame indeed – for you, if for nobody else!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Work and routine responsibilities are building up, so roll your sleeves up and get your hands dirty. A wonderful emotional offer comes your way, but you may fail to get off the starting block. You must value your traditional Virgoan qualities – organisational skill and efficiency.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Short journeys and serious meetings are likely, but don’t expect instant results. You, more than anyone, will benefit from following tradition. Your delight in good manners and polite behaviour should now be exploited for all it’s worth. Go on and stake your claim to a better future!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Fresh financial adventures are on the way, but you may decide to do nothing in the face of serious choices. At work, please be sure to take time off: many working people could be spending more and more time in ‘meetings’, or otherwise finding ways to do nothing!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Once again your cash situation is looking intensely complicated, but the next few weeks should bring the solution. However, please don’t neglect your emotional needs, otherwise you’ll end up all alone! A fresh try at improving an old relationship could be well worth the effort.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may keep your secrets, and don’t tell everyone what’s going on. The average Capricorn now needs a little time by her or himself, so partners please take note! Business decisions taken now will have very long-term implications, so make sure you get what you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your stars suggest that profound psychological patterns are at work, pushing you so hard that you end up worn out. Your confidence might be dealt a temporary blow, but press on and you’ll triumph in the end. As you know, there is no alternative!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re experiencing the weight of material responsibilities more deeply than before, but this could be a good thing. You see, if you worry about what might happen, it will motivate you to do something productive with your time. A little extra pressure can be a good thing!