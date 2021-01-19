Horoscope Today, January 19, 2021: Pisces, Virgo, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Yesterday’s rather awkward planetary aspects are replaced by a small burst of romance and idealism. In a sense this is a dangerous combination for all but the most irresponsible day-dreamers. Common sense dictates that cash concerns must come first, and the next few days look pretty expensive.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Mercury’s friendly challenge to your chart is an indication of rare poetic charm. Among those Taureans who are in for special treatment this week, are all involved in education, the law, travel and communication. There are also distinctly hopeful signs for those of you with professional ambitions under way.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’ll be eager to weigh in with your assessment of the facts but I’m afraid that your judgment may be a bit faulty. You see, Mercury, which rules your razor-sharp brain, is currently a little rusty. It’s also inclined to blow tiny details into major issues of principle.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your grip on the figures needs to be sharper. Plus, it’s time to wallow in the fact that you were born a caring, compassionate, artistic, creative, poetic and soulful Cancerian. Your romantic and emotional stars are about to take a turn for the better, by the way!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Confusion and chaos are not a necessary part of the week’s personal developments, but will creep in if you imagine that it’s possible to carry on as before. Great subtlety is required, especially if partners come to feel that you have let them down. Even if you haven’t, you may still have to reassure them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The real advances over the coming month will be made in social areas. Lovers, close friends and even strangers will all offer you the stimulation and support you need and deserve. Looking ahead, your financial situation is about to shift gears, so get up to date with yourself, now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A sensational aspect to a sensitive sector of your solar chart is encouraging your artistic inclinations. Be sure to keep everything clear and above board at work and set out to impress individuals in authority. You may postpone a number of practical matters until certainty returns.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’re fond of laying down the law, but do think long and hard before issuing any directives or ultimatums. Teach by example and don’t think that just because you espouse a particular set of standards or ideals, other people should agree with you. You see, what works this week may not be so effective next week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The best advice I can give you is to accept a personal dilemma philosophically. If you find this difficult, try ignoring stressful developments and embark on an entirely different course. You need to think very carefully in all work and routine matters – if you jump the gun, you’ll miss one vital detail.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

In spite of an unusual amount of irritation in the heavens, you are afforded a unique opportunity to completely rearrange your plans. You see, difficulties and rewards always go hand in hand in the zodiac. You could even turn a legal hitch or ethical question to your advantage.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Everything that came to light in a roundabout way must now be analysed and understood. It seems most likely that, before very much longer, you will have reached a much deeper understanding of your own purpose in this life. If you get the larger pattern figured out, you’ll make sense of a number of otherwise meaningless, personal developments.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your personal stress level should begin to drop. Bitter disappointments and hard knocks have taught you a few tough lessons in the past, but you must ask yourself whether now is not the time to forget what has been and look forward to the future.