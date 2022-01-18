Horoscope Today, January 18, 2022: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Over the next few weeks, while the Sun remains so strong, you will be extending and deepening your social contacts. Some of you may even be developing political associations – in the broadest sense of course. It’s all a matter of linking up with like-minded individuals.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Everyone, no matter what their birth sign, should be aware of a change of mood today. At least, that’s the theory! You may feel it more deeply than most, and might even decide that your feelings for a particular person were misplaced. But, then, it’s better that you find out now!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It really is a time to ask not what others can do for you, but what you can do for them. There is a happy relationship in your chart between work and partnership, one which could see you making considerable progress towards a special goal. About time too!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may be growing increasingly agitated in at least one personal relationship, if not several. It is worth reminding you that this is a peak time for pointless arguments and that you should therefore always think carefully. Don’t let others make the running – at least, not all the time!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may sort out home and family matters this morning and save time later in the day for simple pleasures. The only responsibilities which look likely to present you with extra demands are those which involve children or younger relations in general.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although good fortune is forecast, it’s up to you to help yourself. If you dig your feet in, resisting every opportunity to explore your talents and skills, you will miss out, whatever the stars say. Look at the big picture and think about where you’d like to be this time next year.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s an excellent day to clear the air, not in any particularly deep or profound sense, but in terms of routine organisation and the simple running of your daily affairs. If entertaining is to be done, the best venue should be your home, all things being equal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There is still a great deal to be said for facing reality at home. In fact, for the next two weeks at least even minor and apparently trivial events will contribute to a major long-term improvement in your circumstances. There is every possibility that you will be receiving positive news soon, though from an unlikely source.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon gently adjusts its position today, hopefully clearing up a long-standing mystery. Perhaps even a lost item will return to its rightful place, as these things have a habit of doing! One way or another, you should find the big wide world a marginally easier place to handle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you’re in a particularly busy phase, as your stars indicate you should be, you will now be realising that there is no point in pressing on by yourself, but that other people must be brought in to help. It’s never too late to ask for assistance – so don’t be proud.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There’s a clear psychological process in your life at the moment. You may momentarily lose your self-confidence, or face seemingly gigantic material obstacles, but these difficulties motivate you to strive even harder and achieve even greater success.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Having dealt with questions like, who is responsible for what, and what your rights are in relation to colleagues and employers, you may throw yourself into a new professional or worldly ambition. You may follow your dreams – while you still have time!