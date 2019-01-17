Horoscope Today, January 17, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

It’s a true Cancerian day. By that, I mean that all of us can do better if we take on some of the finer qualities of this wonderful zodiac sign. Whatever your own horoscope says, be faithful to your friends, loyal to your principles and aim for practical benefits from all your actions. That’s the way to success.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Home and family foibles seem to occupy your attention today. Even at work there’ll be a sense in which you’re part of one big family. This is all very nice, but just remember that close relations are likely to squabble amongst themselves, and that you might get sucked in.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

People sometimes do the strangest things. Just now it looks very much as if you’ll be able to pull off a minor coup in the eccentricity stakes. Do you have enough cheek to get away with it? I think you do, but you’d better be warned that a close partner may have just lost their sense of humour!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You have a great deal of creative energy, which is just as well. You see, if you are to prevent life being any more than a humdrum shuffle from one rut to another, you are going to have to inject some excitement into your routine. And, if you don’t do it, then other people will!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You should be aware of the unconscious perspective you are adopting on certain issues. You will gain nothing by burying your head in the sand or ignoring problems in the hope that they’ll go away. Perhaps your best move is to get sympathetic relations to rally round.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon now edges its way into a very secretive region of your horoscope. You may be subject to certain doubts and suspicions, but all will be revealed if you spend a little time in quiet reflection: the main answers to your current questions lie within.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You will soon be making an important domestic decision, possibly by next Monday or Tuesday. Events in the lives of people close to you could indirectly affect your future, so keep your antennae up. And remember, the only thing that counts now is the truth.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s a fine time for deep inner revelations. You may imagine that you know more than anyone else, especially concerning other people’s motivations. However, in the astrological universe all truth is relative, and your ideas may be right for you but not for a partner.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The great news is that battles at work should now be well in the past. I’d like to look at the long-term though, and remind you that unless you keep a careful check on your ambitions, you will stir up many forgotten and long-buried emotions over the coming months.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s surprising how much your attitudes to money are bound up with fears and feelings about emotional security. I told you yesterday how cash complaints could come between you and a colleague or partner. Now is the time to understand why this should be so.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It looks inevitable that other people will question even plans to which they have already given their consent. Please try to get everything you can out of whatever co-operation is offered and do listen to constructive criticism. After all, it’s probably well-meant.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Life seems to be dominated by those two old perennials, work and money. There’s little else to say beyond the fact that it’s a day to do your duty and put survival and security first. You’re still keeping your deepest desires to yourself, and there’s nothing wrong with enjoying your day-dreams.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your faith, generosity and nobility of spirit are legendary, but there are people who see you as nothing more than a weed to be trodden into the ground. How surprised they will be when their little plans backfire! There is not much that can really trouble you.