Horoscope Today, January 16, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Passionate Ariens should aim for family gatherings and home entertainments. Those of you planning decorations or even dreaming of a move of home should be able to take your plans one very major step forward. The message of the moment is to be businesslike.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Still, there’s no let-up from planetary pressures. However, if you talk about personal feelings you may find that the old adage, a problem shared is a problem halved, is more true now than it ever was before. Next, you’ll have to deal with all the financial implications.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Chance encounters will lead to a much more fulfilling lifestyle for you and your loved ones. Yet I can’t pretend that everything will be easy, and some of the people you encounter over the next few days may try your patience to the limit — and beyond.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Shopping trips are bound to involve higher costs. Indeed, almost every area of life is going to work out more expensive than you hoped. You must talk about your problems, otherwise you’ll have to accept the sole blame for any mistakes. Get expert help whenever you need it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

A brilliant aspect between the Sun and a series of other planets, places hurdles in your path. Life is like an obstacle course featuring traps for the unwary but big prizes for the winners. Long-distance journeys are strongly signified by the Moon.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

You may be misunderstood. However, your strength at the moment lies in repairing the damage left by people who have no control over their feelings. If your confidence should dip, then remember that you’re playing a long game and you need a reliable strategy.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

This is bound to be one of those times when you don’t see eye to eye with partners and loved ones, especially if money is involved. Spending or saving plans could provide the catalyst for a lively exchange of views. But, then, if you get financial concerns sorted out, emotional strains will be eased.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

What a dull old world it would be if everyone agreed all the time. A frank exchange of views is inevitable, but do try not to fly off the handle or take everything too personally. You’re a little bit accident-prone, so please use care with the priceless heirlooms.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

You have waited too long for the rewards you deserve, but you may have realised that you won’t get anything you haven’t worked for. By next week, you’ll be able to figure out how to get round a recent delay. One word of advice: take steps to get into tip-top physical form.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Lunar alignments anchor you to reality, but those of you pursuing romantic adventures may be swept off your feet. In spite of a general argumentative atmosphere, the chances of a very pleasurable windfall are much higher then average. Take your chances.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You seem to have the edge at home and you can, if you wish, get your own way. Remember that, as far as family members are concerned, causes of discontent are still very much alive. If you put your mind to it, this is a time when one major financial or personal obstacle can be surmounted.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Window-shopping and casual spending is one option for today. But devoting some of your resources to charity is another. Indeed, it’s probably the best if you want to avoid continued personal turmoil. You don’t know yet what sort of changes you’ll set in train once emotional issues are raised.