Horoscope Today, January 16, 2020: Aries, Gemini, Pisces, Cancer, Taurus, Aquarius, Capricorn, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Virgo

Horoscope Today, January 16, 2020: Gemini, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check the astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

It’s a mixed and lively moment. It is necessary to return to your financial situation, but don’t worry — there are ways to gain from current circumstances. A few of you will benefit from a windfall. The rest of you must put your funds to charitable use.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Don’t beat about the bush or stifle your feelings. Enough has been said and done over the past four or five days to give you all the ammunition you need to turn the tables on a rival. In general, you’re in a strong personal position, mainly because you’ll be taking sensible safeguards.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Workmates may be in an obstructive mood, yet now that you’ve come this far, I think that the prospects for financial advances are excellent. It may, though, be necessary to give before you are entitled to receive, and you may have to ask for a favour before you grant one.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You’re busy enough, but an additional factor to consider this week, on top of those we have already mentioned, is the important role to be played by friends and associates. The one question to be answered is why certain people are so reluctant to be pinned down.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Relief comes later on in the form of heightened support from people who will encourage you to see the best and look on the bright side. Relationships with children and younger relatives will improve, and partners will like you all the more if you sit down and listen to them, whether you’re interested or not.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Your mood will change before long. In some respects it may be a case of out of the frying pan into the fire, yet, if you value the stimulation offered by a fresh challenge, you could have a thoroughly worthwhile time. If you opt for a quiet life you may miss out on a major opportunity.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

To continue with our occasional financial theme, there is no reason why you cannot deal with problems by throwing money at them. In other words, why not spend your way to happiness? A shopping binge is just what you need. It’s all down to Venus, by the way, a helpful planet if ever there was one.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

In spite of appearances to the contrary, you do have a fair degree of influence at home. It may be time to inject a dose of humour into the proceedings. In times to come, you will look back and laugh at current fiascos without feeling the need to blame yourself or others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

If you are to maximise your financial advantage, all that is needed is a careful hand. You should begin to think about breaking a tie or association which has failed to bear fruit. But you need to set yourself free without stirring up a can of worms, if you know what I mean.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

It seems to you that people you were relying on have not done their best. Someone may have stepped out of line, perhaps with no justification whatsoever. Your task is to respond to all transgressions in the most appropriate manner, which may be to be generous, open and ready to forgive.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

One point in your favour is your skill at putting over your point of view or telling a tall story. It seems to me that other people should be turning to you for your diplomatic gifts if they know what’s good for them. You could probably earn a mint as a sales-person.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You really are unstoppable at the moment. Virtually every planet is solidly lined up in your support, so any mistakes must be put down to your natural Piscean ineptitude rather than to adverse celestial conditions. Hopefully partners will make allowances for you.

