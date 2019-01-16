Horoscope Today, January 16, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

I’d like to say another word about space travel. I’d love to see the earth from a space rocket. The problem is the price. The current rate for a commercial space tourist is about five million dollars. Plus, you have to be fit. I’m not sure if I’m going to make it this life-time. Perhaps you will – so please tell me what it’s like!

Advertising

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your Lunar alignments do not ask you to consult with partners and colleagues, they order you. If you don’t discuss your plans and share your thoughts then you will have nobody but yourself to blame when things don’t work out. The last thing you should do is expect anyone else to carry the can.

Horoscope in Tamil | Horoscope in Bengali | Horoscope in Hindi | Horoscope in Malayalam

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

I don’t think it will take you long to get going, the reason being that you, more than anyone, are benefiting from a charge of celestial energy of a most peaceable, positive and beneficial nature. Social possibilities are fun just as long as you remain flexible.

Advertising

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You will certainly benefit materially from planetary transits through the very base of your solar chart. Even minor developments now will bring in funds in the months and years to come. First, get your savings sorted out. Then work out how you can up your earning potential.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There is everything to play for – and every reason to expect positive results. On the other hand, if you ignore the very vital necessity to confer and consult at every turn, you may soon be dangerously out of step with partners. And that, I have to say, would never do!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You tend to feel that life is being less than kind to you. Such feelings are rather ironic in view of the wonderful stars you’re under at the moment, but may relate to the fact that other people fail to come up to your rather high expectations. Be more tolerant of partners’ little failings!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are definitely on the threshold of something very special, but just what it is still unclear. If you’re impatient, wait for the next major lunar pattern, which will be along very soon. It’s almost time for a new fresh start so, remember, every new beginning needs extra effort from you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The time is surely right to put your money where your mouth is. At least, that is what one set of planets is saying. The complete picture, however, suggests that you may be wise to wait for another six or seven days. By then the situation should be much calmer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The odd little family argument could creep into the scene, but there really doesn’t seem to be anything too much to worry about. I don’t think you can be accused of taking anyone for granted, but that is what some people might say. You’ll probably have to bend over backwards to convince them that your behaviour has been impeccable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Once again the accent is on partnerships or close relationships, though current issues are now distinctly affected by monetary matters – such as who spent how much on what and when! If you can get these problems sorted out, then emotional complications should also be easier to untangle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Friends and team-mates should be more supportive than usual, at least by the time evening comes. Do bear in mind, though, that arrangements over the next twenty-four hours may be deferred or delayed. And that might be a good thing if it helps get you off the hook.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your destiny is not controlled by outside forces. Believe it or not, astrology assumes that every minute of the day you are personally creating your own future. This is why it is important, at present, that you understand your own motivations – and make the most of your current advantages.

Advertising

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Much depends on the tactics you use to get what you want out of others. Certain people are now familiar with your little ways, so you may have to adopt a completely different approach. But what this should be is not clear at the moment. Perhaps you should look around and see what other people have to offer?