Horoscope Today, January 15, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon’s entry into a lively region of your chart could come as a welcome relief. You should feel more in control of home and family affairs than may have been the case in the recent past, although financial matters remain dodgy. It may be a partner who is unreliable, but it might also be your judgement that slides.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

This is very much a time to behave like a true Taurean – resolute, responsible and keen to retain all that is best from the past. However, please be very aware that at particular moments you will be obliged to compromise. So, you’d better start looking for an escape route.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There does seem to be a real chance that the emotional strain of the current times will have an adverse effect on your health. Bearing in mind that astrology deals with prevention rather than cure, don’t let this week’s irritating stresses and strains get to you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your lunar alignments remind you of the importance of professional activities and ambitions. In some strange way, work may be a means for you to provide yourself with emotional security, or a feeling that you have a genuine role in the world.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A number of long-term commitments may have come under increased scrutiny, but that’s no reason to walk away from a responsibility. It may be more useful to you to stick around for a while and see exactly what can be worked out. Partners may be prepared to do more than their fair share – if you ask nicely.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Mercury is still exerting a powerful pull over your sign, and will do so for another eight weeks. This is an indication of celestial protection which should see you recover from current battles and pass unscathed through the next two months’ worth of ups and downs.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Although the celestial relationship between Mars and the Sun is placing you under personal pressure, others are barking up the wrong tree if they imagine they can out-manoeuvre you. Conciliation is the key, but only you have the instinctive sense of what needs to be said – and done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A family or domestic matter may be settling down, but professional Scorpios are not out of the woods just yet. Remember one piece of vital advice: a good general never starts a battle that can’t be won. The struggle you’re facing, though, should be a war of words.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Personally and emotionally, things are likely to remain uncertain, partly because others are vacillating and unwilling to make a decent commitment. Even those who do make arrangements are liable to break them! That’s why you should keep your options open.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you use finances as a bait, you could be taking a big risk. Either other people may accept you at face value, or you may let yourself in for commitments you can’t keep. Put home and family first, for it’s the people who know you best who will stick by you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Venus, planet of love, is approaching a single degree of your solar chart which denotes your relationships. You should therefore feel only optimism for the future, no matter what current events suggest; if you hope for the best then the best is more likely to happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Self-knowledge is a Piscean speciality and you have a rare and remarkable understanding of what must be done. Deep down you know that the time has come to sever one particular tie or association and concentrate on another which seems to have more meaning.