Horoscope Today, January 14, 2021: Aries, Leo, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20): Relaxation is all very well, but do maintain your guard. There is still a great deal that can go wrong, even if some areas of life seem to be picking up. This is a time of extremes, and there is little room for moderation. It may be up to you to find a middle way and persuade everyone to compromise.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It is almost impossible to say whether today’s lunar alignments will soothe your troubled brow or further obscure your view of reality. So much depends on your skill in handling difficult people. You may be about to impress with your success in soothing a hot-tempered colleague.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The truth of the matter, whether professional or personal, will be obvious next week, so just hold on a little while longer. In the meantime, there’s probably no respite from hard work. Don’t exhaust yourself, though. You’ll be no use to anyone if you’re fed up and flat on your back.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Emotional difficulties brought about by the challenging and change-inducing alignments of Venus, Mercury and Pluto, are surely enough to try the patience of a saint. But there is no reason why you shouldn’t give up and walk away from responsibilities which are no longer worthwhile.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may still be feeling a little surprised by recent announcements and you might have to be fast on your feet if you are to regain the initiative. Pay more attention to financial affairs under today’s mildly confusing lunar alignments. But don’t take final decisions unless you are one hundred and one percent sure.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your ideas are fine, but it may take someone else to stiffen your resolve and make you commit yourself to a particular course of action. The Sun may make information difficult to come by, though. But, then, perhaps there really is nothing at all to find out!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon’s sway over a sector of your horoscope ruling work and self-sacrifice indicates that this is not the time to abandon your responsibilities or renege on commitments. Your deeply complex planetary patterns advise you to stick to your guns.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

I don’t want to keep harking on about the same old things, but you’re still passing through an emotional minefield which could set off fireworks in almost any area, personal or professional. Being a Scorpio, though, you are well fitted to cope with life’s little mysteries.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It will be worth your while to offer an olive branch to partners and associates. Remember those wise sayings about forgiving seven times seven and turning the other cheek: your concern for others should win out over self-interest. Plus, a younger relation may provide good advice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus and Jupiter are offering you generous help via close partners, but you may have to ask first. This is no time for reticence, so push yourself to the front of the queue. The Capricorn who thrives will be he, or she, who abandons normal reserve and shows a bit of bare-faced cheek.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Although certain individuals are quite pleasant to your face, you know that you might not have been told the entire, unadulterated truth. On the other hand, relationships at work are really quite profitable, and you may gain emotionally as much as financially.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Others may have used emotional ties to try and force you into a particular situation. However, lunar alignments indicate that you have the advantage and that Piscean wit, subtlety and sensitivity will win out. And that has to be the best news going.