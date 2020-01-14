Horoscope Today, January 14, 2020: Aries, Gemini, Pisces, Cancer, Taurus, Aquarius, Capricorn, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Virgo

Horoscope Today, January 14, 2019: Gemini, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, January 14, 2019: Gemini, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

There is little change in your stellar formations for the day, beyond a sense of inspiration. Neither can you expect your planetary patterns to differ over the coming few days. I’d therefore strongly advise you to achieve a measure of consistency in everything that you do.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

If you’re thinking of going behind someone’s back, or arranging secret meetings, be very careful and be sure to take a high moral stand. The point is that with the world in its present unpredictable phase you need to work out what’s best for you. Only take a risk if you’re prepared for the consequences.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Much that is hidden is about to be revealed. My word of caution to you for the week is not to get involved in murky matters such as rumours, conspiracies, plots and counter-plots. This sort of activity is the only thing which could mar your reputation. So, always do your best.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You may live for your passion. By this I mean that you must let nothing stand in the way of achieving your dearest wish. For the next twelve weeks, nobody must be allowed to restrict your freedom or deny you the many opportunities you so richly deserve.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

The combination of lunar emotion with Leonine intensity is sure to prove a very potent one over the next few days. Professional Leos may discover that certain essential considerations may have been overlooked. Those of you with family business to conduct should take a common-sense approach.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

If you’re travelling this week, or making travel plans, then please leave nothing to chance. Fate has a way of springing surprises on the unwary, which means that you must be prepared for any eventuality — even when what you discover is to your advantage.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

For the next three days you will be moving into the depths of a financial whirlwind. Some of you will experience nothing but minor irritations, but those planning major deals should seek expert advice. In matters of the heart, it’s family feelings which take first place.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

The Moon creeps into an influential region of your chart, adding to your already considerable Scorpionic emotional power and determination. When your position is so powerful, care and subtlety are essential, as is a willingness to handle all the financial details.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

The Moon aligns with the area of your chart that powerfully aspects your deepest desires. You may therefore be susceptible to strange, surreal dreams. We astrologers believe that all dreams reveal a personal message, so take note. There could even be some financial gain.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

The Sun and Moon are pulling you in different directions. I doubt if your life will be rendered any less complex by these massive celestial movements, but at least others will soon be smiling on your efforts. A younger relation could be in need of your very best emotional support.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

It’s quite natural that your costs should be rising. This is all due to macho Mars’ impact on your social aspirations and long-term hopes and wishes. Yet, if you have a choice, you should splash out on ideas, activities and objects which will make your life more colourful.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

The next three days could be special ones for all Pisceans involved in higher education, long-distance travel or spiritual pursuits. You see, it’s time to broaden your horizons in all ways possible. In love, you could be a little reserved, reluctant to show your true feelings.

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd