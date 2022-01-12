Horoscope Today, January 12, 2022: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re definitely on to a winner. The odds are stacked in your favour, so if you can possibly ease yourself into a strong position, please do. Domestic affairs seem to be dominant, and even at work you will need to feel part of one large, happy family.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A financial loss or crisis should now be in the past and, while you may not have a chance to make up for it until next year, at least you’ll be able to put yourself on a better footing by the end of the week. Your best move will be to line up some useful allies.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re probably now coming under the shadow of the next major lunar alignment, and day-to-day ups and downs will only make sense when you look back with hindsight. This is a moment for casual companionship rather than raw passion, so don’t expect what’s not on offer!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Busy stars will certainly keep you on your toes, but a measure of uncertainty is clouding the issues. You may have to accept that one particular course of action is a dead end in the short run, but could have welcome spin-offs next year. But what these will be, nobody can say!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re in charge. This means that not only could you be the cause of a minor dispute, but also that you have the means to restore peace. Overseas and long-distance contacts should be cultivated, partly because it’s people from backgrounds very different from yours who offer the greatest interest and stimulation.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should continue to believe that you are in the right. Spending plans should proceed as normal, but if you can possibly veer towards the imaginative and romantic end of the spectrum, so much the better. It’s just that a day-dream could open your eyes to practical solutions and a concrete advantage.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

All things must pass, as the song says. That’s one of the laws of astrology. The final round in a long, drawn-out battle is on the way, but as we’re talking in years rather than weeks, you must maintain your grasp on the future. Important discussions should soon be completed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You must now learn to be more discriminating in your choice of friends. At work, you may distinguish between people who are genuinely helpful and those who can put over a flashy presentation but totally lack the sort of meaning and substance which you bring.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The fact is that you have the best ideas, and you are in control. You need not fear people who harbour angry resentments or have sharp tongues and bitter words. You can also avoid contributing to tense situations – and count to ten before delivering any more home truths.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s your right not to be tied down, but colleagues and close associates are tearing their hair out at the moment. In about four or five days, you’ll be ready to explain yourself and offer a few answers. But by the time that partners have caught up with where you are now, you’ll have moved on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may finalise a number of social arrangements, or put a new friendship on firm ground, before the next phase in your personal affairs commences. The answer to any difficulties with children or younger relations may lie in the past. It’s all a matter of knowing where to draw the line.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The past few weeks seem to have coincided with tense situations at work, but the origin of any strain probably lies deep within your private affairs. Decisive action may not be enough. Patience is essential, but then that has always been one of your major qualities.