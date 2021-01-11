Horoscope Today, January 11, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

May I advise you to keep a close watch on your financial dreams? Today’s major planetary patterns will have an amazing range of consequences over the coming weeks, but the impact on your emotional and material security seems to be greatest. If competing for a prize, go for broke.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Today’s planets push you forward with increasing speed. Your chances for personal success are now the best for a very long time indeed. Press on with established plans by all means, but avoid anything that may lead to confrontation or smacks of dishonesty.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may imagine that you know what is going on, but you are probably mistaken! Never have you been so likely to pick up the wrong end of the stick. Please take proper advice in all legal, foreign and travel matters, and that does mean double and even treble checking.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Jupiter and Venus are as benevolent a pair of planets as you could wish to have watching over you. Generosity on your part will win friends and impress people, protecting you in the present and gaining you firm and loyal allies for the future. In other words, selflessness and self-interest are the same thing.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

With so much planetary activity taking place today, you’d do very well to take centre stage. Watch out for flying missiles, though, and duck if anything comes in your direction. Prepare for a shift in emotional gear and, while you’re at it, get in touch with someone who is waiting to hear from you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

I am sure that you have been put out, pushed around and generally had your interests ignored, but then that’s all part of life’s rich tapestry. This is no time to complain about the world being unfair. Instead, it’s the moment to reach out and take control.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

In your personal life, you’re on the scent of a new romantic adventure. Unexpected developments at work have not undermined your confidence or commitment. Far from it. If your professional or worldly ambitions have been dented, I suspect that the real cause lies elsewhere, perhaps in your own refusal to take the lead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Today’s lunar alignments are about the most intriguing they’ve been for a very long time. The news will be exciting, even for those of you who are enjoying placid times. It’s all doubly significant if you have big, ambitious plans on the go. You choose!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

All the quite extraordinary planetary activity now taking place must be harnessed and used to channel your noble, virtuous and selfless instincts. You have a clear choice whether to go all out for personal interest or to realise that material security is, in the grand scheme of things, purely temporary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s a day of significant planetary configurations, but whether you are directly involved in dramatic events, or merely a passive observer, is up to you. I take the view that the latter is more likely. In other words, you’ll be looking, listening and learning.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The approaching lunar patterns are among the most striking to hit your sign for a good few months. If you’re not knocked slightly off course there’ll be something wrong, for it means that you’re not directly in tune with your stars! You’ll be back in the saddle by the end of the week.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

A helpful relationship between the Sun and Mercury is only one of a series of benevolent planetary alignments which is causing you to think again. There’ll probably be a major mystery to solve. The answers will come next month, so bide your time and wait your turn.