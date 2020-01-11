Horoscope Today, January 11, 2020: Aquarius, Pisces, Virgo, Taurus, Gemini — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, January 11, 2020: Aquarius, Pisces, Virgo, Taurus, Gemini — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The air seems to be thick with volatile feelings, so please understand that personal situations are still subject to sudden changes. Within a few days, events may come to an unexpected halt. When this happens, please don’t let your confidence suffer.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Taureans who are travelling can afford to thank their foresight, mainly because the best possibilities seem to lie far from home. All intimate and romantic plans will be subject to sudden change, unless each and every detail has been worked out.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Once again it’s your financial situation which is at issue. Given that major questions have been answered, today is the ideal moment for an outrageous shopping spree. There’s nothing to do but spend, spend, spend. Hopefully you’ve got sufficient credit.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

The current strident planetary positions will have a considerable impact on your personal affairs over the months to come. You are about to be thrust into the limelight, mainly because other people will be appealing for your help. Go ahead and do what you know to be right.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

There’s a cosmic drama taking place involving a whole set of planets, one which reflects an inner dilemma in your own existence. Beneath all the flotsam and jetsam of daily life lies a whole level of hope, certainty and determination to succeed in a major ambition.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Financial costs are a minor consideration. Much more important is your social life, including relations with lovers, children and completely new friends. Not everyone has been kind to you, but perhaps they were under pressures of their own. Take your pleasures gladly and try something new.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You have learned to turn the spotlight on to areas of your life which have been ignored for far too long. The best way to achieve the contentment you deserve is to diversify your activities and broaden your interests. You have assets and talents which other people could benefit from as well.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You have various methods by which you can achieve your personal goals. You are still using finances as a lever, both to push yourself forward and to assist others. Today, though, generous gestures may conflict with the basic feeling that your interests must come first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

You need to take a little time to protect yourself and ensure that others are in no position to undermine your self-confidence. If they should try, see that they don’t succeed. Aside from such questions, your social stars are certainly promising.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

I’d like to say that all the uncertainty and confusion of the past is at an end, but I can’t – not just yet. However, if only you could alter your attitudes you would see just how well off you really are. It’s quite possible that change is for the good, and that a small loss now paves the way for a big gain later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

The Moon is in a friendly sector of your chart, indicating that yours is one of that group of signs sharing welcome emotional influences. Yet you may have to take second place just for a while, as partners hog the limelight. Why not make the most of it and put your feet up?

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Even though financial stars are now less significant than before, you must try and look ahead because innovative schemes could well prove to be money-spinners. In finance, as in love, long-term bets are best. You should also take apparently wonderful promises with a pinch of salt.

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd