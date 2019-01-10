Horoscope Today, January 10, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

An ambitious Moon brings pros and cons over the next few days. The upside is an ability to handle practical affairs, a skill that we could all do well to cultivate today. The downside is a tendency to conceal our real feelings. Hang on, though: come to think of it, that can be a positive advantage!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Events that take place very soon will provide you with an opportunity to rebuild bridges and find permanent solutions to seemingly intractable partnership problems. Some difficulties may be solved with a little extra spending, but mainly with more emotional grit.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It is for you to gauge the moods of close companions and associates. However, at least one person is making it particularly difficult for you to fathom what their long-term plans are, let alone why they should be acting so incredibly strangely.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

What appears to be arrogance and intransigence is really the belligerent planet Mars urging you to stand up for yourself whatever the opposition. Face obstacles with courage and determination, and throw money at any problems which can be bought off.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Steering others through a difficult patch will both lift your own morale and foster happiness among close friends and relatives. Everyone will benefit from a dose of your famous compassion. I know you’ll be under pressure, but you’ll feel better if you take care of others.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You must collect your thoughts and fight for what you know to be right. Justice means not only securing your own interests against others’ interference, but protecting those who are weaker than you. You have probably figured out by now that you are here to help friends and strangers.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Now that the planetary formation is changing, your willingness to co-operate and try out a new format will make the coming months that much more agreeable. Happiness depends on harmonious relationships, and right now you could do with a little extra passion and enthusiasm.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may have come to suspect that you are unlikely to get a fair deal whatever the circumstances. However, events that take place soon will strengthen your hand and increase your bargaining power. You will have to lay down the law at home – or lose a struggle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Life is too precious to waste by dwelling on past problems, so forget about recent trials and tribulations, and concentrate on creating a lighter atmosphere. It is up to you to restore good feeling. Once you have done that, you will be able to make your mind up!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Developments which are now imminent are likely to have a dramatic impact on your working life and may disrupt your routine in a number of areas. A shake-out could prove useful though, even profitable. In the short-run, you may have to spend a little money in order to make more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s in taking responsibility for your own needs and desires that you assume control over your personal affairs. Right now, only you can decide whether one particular relationship or association ought to become a permanent and ongoing feature of your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your life over the past couple of years has often resembled a seesaw, swinging one way, then the other. You’re going through another change now, as issues which are fundamental to your entire existence re-assert themselves. All the important issues, though, seem to be hidden.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You probably don’t realise just how much has been accomplished through your own efforts, because other people are likely to hog the limelight. You don’t need public acclaim to know that you have done well. You just need to realise that other people really like you!