Horoscope Today, January 11, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Advertising

Magical Mercury just changed its position! This is one of those points that a great many astrologers pay attention to – sometimes, too much! If you have been suffering from delays then the theory is that things should now begin to move again. Of course, you may have to put in some extra effort.

Horoscope in Tamil | Horoscope in Bengali | Horoscope in Hindi

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This is very much a time to behave in accord with your true nature, and not necessarily let everyone else know what you are thinking. However, in financial discussions, you must take the right people into your confidence. And, after the last few days, that might not be easy!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Sometimes it’s in your interests to refuse to be pushed. It is fortunate indeed that you didn’t agree to a final settlement some time ago, because what is now on offer could well be the genuine article. And the last thing you want to do is turn down a golden opportunity.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Advertising

By all means off-load some of your family responsibilities, if only because now other people must shoulder their fair share of the burden. You need more time by yourself to pursue your own private interests. But time, at the moment, is a commodity in short supply.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Hopefully, you should now be able to establish considerably more control over career and cash matters. You may even be prepared to concede that a recent struggle was not such a bad thing at all. You have to face the truth, but not at the cost of your own happiness.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Even when life is going well you must make sure that you aren’t getting out of your depth. If you are already stretched to the limit, do not put yourself out or try to defend those who have only themselves to blame for their current rather sticky predicaments.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Both your emotional needs and long-term financial arrangements are coming under scrutiny. Differences over spending priorities may be a cause of friction with partners or colleagues. On the other hand, if you stick to romantic encounters you could have a splendid time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It may seem inconceivable that you were ever distraught over an emotional or partnership problem. Now you may switch your attention to more immediate matters, like how to pay for your current plans – and how to persuade people you live with that you know what you’re talking about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

All your instincts and hunches urge you to keep major plans to a minimum, including travel proposals. Do not expect colleagues, friends or relatives to turn up trumps on your behalf. Only you can ultimately secure the goals that are now so important.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may have come to feel that partners or close associates have only themselves to blame for a dilemma. However, that is no reason at all to be too proud to refuse to offer a helping hand. After all, there are people out there who have done you a good turn in the past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 30)

It seems to be some time since you were truly encouraged to prove just how independent and strong-willed you can be. However, now you must realise that being assertive is not the same as being self-interested. Above all, this is a moment for a complete and totally fresh start in every area of your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Current planetary activity denotes that certain childish and unenlightened individuals have been unable or unwilling to appreciate your true gifts. Ignore such insults and carry on with what you know to be right. Your grasp of the underlying truth is one of your gifts at the moment.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Advertising

Consider settling your differences and accept an offer which allows you greater freedom to practise your skills. It is not in your nature to take on a role which denies you the chance to be an individual. However, it is now in your interests to work for a much better world.