Horoscope Today, January 1, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

It’s the first day of the year today. Or to be precise, it’s the first day of the year in the Gregorian calendar, which was devised by the Pope in Rome in the 1500s and spread around the world with the European colonists. In fact, as we know many cultures, especially India, have their own calendars, which are just as valid!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon is bringing one cycle to a close and inaugurating a new one. It’s therefore a vital moment for considering past failures and successes, and working out how you can do better in the future. You never know – you might actually receive the rewards you have worked for!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You will reconsider the virtues of one particular emotional connection, but now may be the last time to take decisions about the future – at least until next week! At work, impulsive actions could be your downfall, so think first, act later, and take care of essential details.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s time for passion and, if there’s no romance at the moment, direct your enthusiasm into other areas. Children will provide a useful focus, but only if you’re prepared to let your hair down and let them take the lead. Artistic and creative pursuits also beckon.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Although today’s serious Moon reminds you of everything you haven’t done at home, it may be too late, so don’t feel too guilty! Please, though, resolve to do better next time around! For a start you can sort out the financial implications before you get sucked in too deep.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may have said or done something that you now regret, but what’s said cannot be taken back. It may be a better use of your time to press on with practical tasks at home. If travelling, allow for delays. And if someone is on your mind, get in touch and find out how they are.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The moment has come to exert your independence and authority in the realm of ideas. In other words, say your piece and make sure that others sit up and take notice. Don’t be unduly concerned by financial tremors, by the way, for help is at hand.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon is lively, active and friendly in some senses, serious and sober in others – an indication that you should take the initiative and bring important plans to fruition very quickly. Above all, be sure to leave no loose ends, especially if rivals are waiting to trip you up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Something may happen which is rather confusing, but the answer may lie under your nose. It’s all a question of opening your eyes and looking in a different direction. Also, you may realise that you have a great deal more emotional power than you imagine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A social engagement may be up for review, even cancellation, partly because you may be feeling weary at the thought of mixing with particular people. Actually, it could do you good to spend a little time in quiet contemplation. You might emerge feeling younger, fresher and full of life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You should turn your attention to social issues, perhaps reviving plans for a party or gathering of some sort. At work you must set great store by team-work, but also begin to look at the larger picture, seeing the wood for the trees – just for a change!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may have been coasting along, imagining that you have all the time in the world to achieve a cherished ambition. You might be very, very wrong, and if you don’t swing into gear now, you could miss a vital chance in about twelve weeks’ time. And that would never do.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The first message from today’s stars is to be businesslike. The second is to be adventurous. It’s an excellent moment to set off on a new course, one which may eventually involve overseas connections. But if you’re going on a journey, it might be a voyage of the spirit.