Horoscope Today, January 03, 2020: Aries, Leo, Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, January 03, 2020: Aquarius, Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Pisces, Leo – check astrology prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Fortunately, the financial outlook is more than promising, and what takes place now is bound to make you feel more prosperous in the long run. Next month will bring increased expenses, so enjoy yourself while you can. You have everything to gain from a generous gesture, by the way.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

’Seek and you will find’, would seem to be a suitable motto at the moment. The whole point about this saying is that the quest for truth is an inner one: the answers lie with you and you alone. Today’s lunar alignments are very busy, so take the opportunity to get ahead.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you have the courage to live according to your principles, you will gain enormously in the long run. At work you should therefore make a point of putting other people’s interests on a par with your own. A selfless attitude will earn respect and win allies.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

It’s definitely time to stop dithering, banish any traces of self-doubt, and swing into action. Use every ounce of your charm and guile to promote your ambitions, and realise that you must now aim only for what you truly, deeply and genuinely desire.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

It would be a shame if you were to be bogged down in petty arguments over who does what, or whose rights are being infringed, especially as this is in its essence such an open-hearted and adventurous period. There’s bound to be the odd muddle at home, but don’t let such irritations distract you from higher matters.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

You probably feel a little as if you have been cut adrift and left to fend for yourself. That could be good, for if you have been left out, you’ll have more time to quietly reconsider your future in preparation for imminent improvements. There are some extraordinary planetary patterns ahead, by the way, so don’t imagine there are no more changes to come.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You can sometimes seem to be aloof and a law unto yourself, but if you can possibly make other people see that you really do care, you will break down many barriers and open the way to a great new relationship. After all, good friends are worth far more to you than any amount of cash.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You should be wary of people with big egos. It’s not that somebody is likely to be a problem now, but that they might be getting more difficult in a week or so. Be cautious and play it by ear. As soon as you sense that trouble lies ahead, go out of your way to settle the underlying problems.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

Certain planets are likely to confuse personal issues, while others are urging you to act without thinking. It is, however, an excellent moment to put in train those unusual suggestions which you’ve kept to yourself until now. You never know — partners might actually be impressed.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

There’s a great deal happening in your chart to do with technology, so aside from all the emotional and psychological ramifications of current transits, now is the time to stock up with the latest gadgets! A new gadget could even have a beneficial effect on your social life.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Fantastic planetary aspects are now fading, but they do retain some of their power to bring about lively meetings, unusual decisions and intriguing choices. Today you must begin to take the initiative rather than waiting for others to make up their minds.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

By the end of the month you may look back on this period as one in which you finally stood up for yourself. It’s important to take well-calculated risks, even if this does mean that you have to grow a thicker skin. It’s fine to be sensitive, but not self-obsessed.

