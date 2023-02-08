Horoscope Today, February 9, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Cancer, you should feel pleased with yourself for coping so admirably with many plans and proposals over the last few weeks, as even one or two setbacks haven’t marred your general progress. Pisces, if you have any important ideas to discuss or proposals to put, there are clear

indications that morning is difficult but afternoon easy.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There are signs that your romantic hopes could be inhibited by what family members say, do or think. You may even be unconsciously held back by past memories and recollections. If money matters loom, be very cautious indeed about making new commitments.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your mood should lighten during the day, and hopefully you will become considerably more confident. You may even find that a mystery, perhaps quite a small one, will be cleared up to your satisfaction. It will be pleasant when the pieces of a very old jigsaw finally fall into place.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is much to be said for keeping yourself to yourself this afternoon and evening. Don’t be unduly perplexed or alarmed by suspicions that someone is out to do you down. You may safeguard your interests by being as sincere and honest as possible.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You should feel pleased with yourself for coping so admirably with many plans and proposals over the last few weeks, as even one or two setbacks haven’t marred your general progress. Your task now is to take command by virtue of your emotional power. There’ll be moments when you may be irresistible.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Nobody can blame you if you haven’t been entirely straight with the facts. The point is that not everything is clear, and much of that is due to other people’s reticence in coming forward. In any case, romantic secrets can be fun; how about getting in touch with an old friend?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may turn your attention to travel plans and vacation arrangements, and also check out legal questions to make sure that you are on the ball. A family member, far away, may be trying to get in touch. It might help if you took the initiative.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

The new professional situation indicates that it’s who you know that counts, not what you know. When achieving any major ambition, you should therefore exploit any and every personal contact to the full. But do so with good-will and your typical generosity of spirit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

One lesson you could learn today is to sympathise with other people’s feelings. This is something you are quite good at anyway, but now you will have to bend over backwards to see their point of view. Actually, loved ones’ ideas may be much more logical than they seem at first sight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

So much water has passed under the bridge that you may find it difficult to remember the good times from long ago. As it happens, it’s a fine moment to repay debts from the past, including debts of gratitude. Plus, this is a day for companionship rather than raw passion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

You ought to be aware that this is a crucial moment for personal relationships, and that you must now say what is on your mind. Even if partners’ responses are not exactly what you want, they will be sympathetic. And that’s a start! Who knows? They might eventually offer you their full

support.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The passage of significant planets through sensitive reaches of your horoscope is a remarkable indication that now is the moment to achieve family happiness. But is such a thing truly possible? Perhaps not, but at least you can try. The worst you can do is fail, but you might just succeed!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

If you have any important ideas to discuss or proposals to put, there are clear indications that morning is difficult but afternoon easy. The way to succeed romantically is to be as spontaneous as possible. Other people may be charmed by your mischievous manner.