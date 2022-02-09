Horoscope Today, February 9, 2022: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Financial decisions are a necessary preliminary to the formulation of long-term plans. In other words, the inevitable questions to be asked of anything are – how much will it cost and can I afford it? You should seize a romantic offer as soon as you can – as long as you’ve checked out the pros and cons.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Whatever occurred around this time last month should now be brought to a satisfactory conclusion. It’s important that you don’t persist with trials and tribulations beyond their allotted span. In other words, deal with personal problems now – immediately!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your current secretive phase is due to continue for some weeks yet, although changes this week will see you more ready to disclose confidential information. Emotionally, you can look towards stable relationships and faithful friends as your best bet.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your sociable stars remain strong. The ideal way to exploit your current celestial influences is to involve yourself in group and community enterprises, perhaps to do with the environment or another worthy cause. What you really want to do is make the world a better place – or at least your small corner of it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

For some reason your private entanglements and public activities seem to be dovetailing. You must prove that you are capable of handling responsibilities and duties across the board. It’s not enough just to deal with details which concern you and nobody else.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Now that the Sun has altered its position you must push yourself forward. This particular planetary picture brings out your maternal qualities – even if you’re a full-blooded male! By this I mean that you’ll be taking sensitive and defenceless folk under your wing over the next few weeks.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra is one of the three Air signs, which means that by nature you are generous and sometimes impractical. My advice at the moment is that it is fine to be a lazy, languid, lugubrious Libran and to resist all pressure to the contrary, and that people who don’t like that can lump it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may be irritated by the fact that partners are apparently making the running at home or in the family. Yet, why don’t you stop and think? All you need to do is propose a radically different way of running your routine and all your arrangements will fall into place very favourably.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If your desire to be more independent necessitates an upheaval on the home front, then so much the better. Happily, Venus is now safeguarding your emotional interests and making it quite acceptable to take personal risks – just as long as you are aware of the consequences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The problem in your horoscope lies not in the sections of your chart ruling money, but in that signifying speculation and risks. You’re supposed to be a past master at handling finances, but right now you appear desperate for reassurance. Perhaps, though, you can reassure yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Relationships with youthful relatives and children should be showing signs of improvement. One way or another, perhaps through work, younger people are bound to cross your path over the next two weeks, probably exerting a greater influence on your thinking.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Certain planetary aspects still signify that it would be wiser to go the whole hog and lay all your trump cards on the table, especially if family concerns are paramount. Compromise is all very well, but other people must recognise and respect your needs and desires.