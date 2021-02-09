Horoscope Today, February 9, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Don’t let a minor matter get you down today. Common sense lunar alignments advise you that it’s now perfectly possible to get around any little irritation by simply taking the appropriate practical steps. The answer may well be staring you right in the face!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Work will probably bring you a great deal of satisfaction. The whole point about the current period is the deep desire for greater fulfilment and a more intense sense of personal meaning. You’ll have to listen carefully to partners – probably because they’re right!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is still so much emphasis on business involvements that you may be all hyped-up. At the very heart of the matter lies an urge for material security that may actually smother lesser motivations. In other words, you might get financial needs tangled-up with emotional desires.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Refuse to be drawn over family matters, because whatever you say or do now, circumstances will soon change. In fact, within a month you may have completely altered some of your deeply-held ideas. And, as your opinions change, so will your behaviour – and so will your future.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You should be able to make other people smile, bringing a dose of your legendary good humour into the day’s proceedings. We will all be better off if you take an optimistic course and turn away from petty problems. After all, you really do have so much to give to the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This is one of those days when you could be waiting for something to happen. Don’t expect plans to work out as expected. If they do, all well and good; if they don’t, do appreciate the chance for a change. And try and make some time for social relaxation.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Although the heavens are being remarkably good to you, I have no doubt that you feel rather undermined. Your biggest problem is probably not what other people say, but your own tendency to be too self-critical. Go easy on yourself and you’ll be better placed to make the most of welcome invitations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Expect the unexpected today, and welcome it when it comes. The next Sun-Moon angle will urge you to embrace all that is new and untried. If serious matters are to be dealt with, then you should bring friends into the picture – there’s someone close who already knows what you need to know!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Can you afford to make an error of judgment now? I don’t think you can. The margin of safety is so slight that you must play it safe. In love, you may be too concerned with partners’ potential status and prestige. But what seems so desirable today may seem very different tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This is no time to be devious. Not only are you likely to gain most from being open and straightforward, you are also due to benefit from someone else’s honesty. It’s truth time for Capricorn! You’re being presented with an amazing opportunity to look right into your deepest feelings and motives.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You, more than most people, deserve a chance to take your mind off recent struggles. One word of advice is to be aware of the legal or ethical issues that may have a bearing on your future plans. Everything is up for grabs, but a cautious approach could get you everything you need.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Current lunar alignments are responsible for making this a busy period of year, yet you may find that your current efforts come to nought. This may be because it is not yet the right moment to move towards completion. There is, after all, a time to move on and a time to stay still.