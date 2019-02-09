Horoscope Today, February 9, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Conditions at work may have been confusing and your mind may be working overtime trying to fathom why colleagues are behaving as they are. Certainly someone close does have something to explain to you. Even in leisure activities you want to come top, but then Arien ambition can be an example to us all.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon has now intervened to remind you that you must not delude yourself about a particular relationship any longer. As a naturally down-to-earth person you must focus on the facts, not your fantasies. It’s also a perfect moment for a family party, just as long as everyone leaves their worries at the door.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

What transpires over the next few days is likely to have quite a dramatic influence on your ideas. In particular, you may be concerned that you are losing control of the debate, a fear which is far from the truth. The answer to your current question lies in your family background, perhaps in the place in which you grew up.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Mars is a planet which has the ability to produce a sharp turnaround in your position. The question now is whether you have the maturity and strength of character to carry other people along with you. The Moon’s challenge to your sign implies that you do, but only if you truly understand how they feel.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Even though it’s the weekend, those of you who are sensitive to coming events know that you must give a little thought to professional matters, perhaps on behalf of a friend or loved one. Life’s pleasures will take care of themselves, so spend a little time cheering up friends and partners who have been feeling low.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is no doubt that you will come through the present period with flying colours, even though partners may be in a somewhat petulant and unpredictable mood. Please be patient and make allowances for those who lack your vision. Your self-sacrificing ideals are surfacing and charitable work is beckoning.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This is a suitable time to improve your income by making a leap of faith. As ever, though, you must take total responsibility for such a move and not blame anyone else if your expectations are not fulfilled. There could be news of an addition to your family, or at least more space at home, either of which will be welcome.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Nobody can deny that you have a shrewd understanding of the truth. However, this is no reason why friends and colleagues should accept what you say without question, all the more so if money is involved. If a social engagement is cancelled don’t worry about it – organise something even better in its place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It is perfectly human to find fault and entirely reasonable to be irritated by people who are acting out of character. Yet given that your personal life is thriving you have little to complain about. This is, as it happens, a splendid day for making shrewd investments and picking up amazing bargains.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

These are hectic and rather turbulent days, ones when you must come to terms with your anger and resentment and learn how to deal with aggression. This doesn’t mean going off the deep end, but standing up for yourself and being crystal clear about your rights. Watch out for delays when travelling and a new twist in a legal saga.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is no point in trying to hold on to the past or dwelling on what might have been. Such attitudes will hinder you from acknowledging all the social, emotional and romantic advantages which are now coming your way. It’s a secretive day, a time for discreet flirtations and hidden encounters. Enjoy yourself!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Over the coming week negotiations will be tough and concerned with practical details. You’ll be forced back down to earth, perhaps finally realising the seriousness of your situation. Begin the process of reassessment today; consult friends and partners who have been there – and here – before. And learn from their experience.