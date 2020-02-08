Horoscope Today, February 8, 2020: Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Cancer, Virgo — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, February 8, 2020: Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Cancer, Virgo — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: A great many of you will either be doing a spot of over-time in a special activity or finding some equivalent way to pursue your favourite ambitions. It doesn’t matter if you are nowhere near your place of work, for you’ll always find ways to keep busy. That may not mean that you can’t see friends today, only that your priorities are different.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: It seems more than likely that you will have to wait until tomorrow if you wish to kick-start someone, or something, into action at home. Today is an ideal time to pursue a private fantasy, though. If you find someone who shares your dreams, then you’ll be fortunate indeed.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Practical planets maintain a focus on business. Even if all financial issues have been tidied up, there is still a pressing need to be cool and efficient. Cash questions can be delayed, but if you want to pick up a bargain then there’s no better time.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: The magnitude of coming emotional developments is such that you’d be strongly advised to plan ahead. Just for today, good relations with partners are essential. At home, learn to say ‘no’ to people who see you as an easy touch. But how did they get this impression? From you, perhaps?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: It’s an ideal period for routine chores and quick repair jobs. Save tomorrow for the biggest and best social events, and spare no effort to bring people together. Also, look after partners’ interests, for there are things which you know that they don’t, and experiences you’ve had, which they can learn from.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: Today’s planetary picture may not be perfect but it’s close! If you have any choice in the matter, change travel plans now to suit your interests. Also, resolve any outstanding differences with children, and talk to younger relations – they might actually have some good advice to offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Today’s personal developments continue what was initiated yesterday. If you can possibly make any alterations or adjustments in family arrangements, please do so immediately. If you leave it too long, then you’ll find that other people may be unwilling to change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: You’re not one to waste your time on small talk. There is far too much at stake to follow up dead ends and emotional cul-de-sacs, no matter how other people beg or plead. Make them see the basic facts first, and let them know you’ll listen when you figure out what they’re talking about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: Don’t think of practical necessities as an unwelcome intrusion into your otherwise adventurous affairs, but as a vital stepping-stone towards the achievement of a very special life-long ambition. Even the most tedious activities can be enjoyable if you’d only change your attitude.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: The stars are saying two things; stay busy but spend time with your family. As far as money is concerned, you should think ahead. You may also delay purchases until next week, if you wish. You never know: you might find a better deal somewhere else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: Today’s stars are moderately lively – and a little careless. Discretion remains an important quality. It’s not only a matter of what you are prepared to say, but what other people are ready to hear. Consider partners’ sensibilities before blurting out the truth!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Potentially excellent social trends continue for another twenty-four hours, but you’ll be happiest if there is a definite plan to fit into. This is very necessary for your social self-confidence. You should also keep some extra cash handy for those unexpected costs.

