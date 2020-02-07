Horoscope Today, February 7, 2020: Taurus, Gemini, Aries, Scorpio, and other signs Horoscope Today, February 7, 2020: Taurus, Gemini, Aries, Scorpio, and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Watch out for a spot of bother as a partner picks up the wrong end of the stick. Although only some of you will be affected, there is no knowing what, or who, will wind you up. Always give others the benefit of the doubt, and you’ll soon find that they soften their stance.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

There’s still a shortage of significant planetary patterns, so this is a time for you to make your own choices and not to be pushed by circumstances. Actually, it’s a sociable period, and you’ll be happy to mix with friends and avoid any feeling that you’re stuck with family members.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You want only the best and you deserve an improvement in your circumstances. It’s one thing having high hopes, though, and another to make sure that they can be put into practice. You may be able to rely on people who already have done what you’re planning. If they don’t offer advice first, then swallow your pride and ask.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Today’s stars favour practical steps to make your nest more harmonious and comfortable, but if you don’t take other people’s wishes into account all your actions will have the reverse effect. You need their help, so you may have to tailor your desires to theirs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Sometimes you get the feeling that the real action is elsewhere. If you’re still wondering where the excitement is, give it a little longer. The whole situation changes before long, allowing all of you to go out and hunt for your heart’s desire. And about time too.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

There is a great deal to be said for indulging yourself today. Some sort of treat is in order to lift your morale. You also deserve a reward for all those times you have put yourself out for other people. You may not receive the thanks you’re expecting, but appreciation could arrive in other ways.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You still seem to have enough energy to keep your own plans on the go and inspire other people with your example. As you’ve discovered, though, if you don’t pace yourself and slow down as soon as you hear the warning signals, then you could end up completely burnt out and exhausted.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You’re still not happy for other people to find out everything that you’re doing, so you’ll have some fine judgements to make, letting some folk into your confidence, but treading warily with others. And, if you can find some time to day-dream, then go ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

Any desire to travel widely, perhaps to far-away places, should now be taken a major step forward. If life in foreign parts doesn’t suit you, at the very least you should take steps to make your accommodation more airy and spacious. A little extra luxury wouldn’t come amiss, either.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Expect a surprise of sorts. It seems that the consequences of the last few months’ actions could be extremely important and will be here sooner than you expect. It is also clear that whatever happens may bring back memories of something that took place around this time last month.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Discretion is vital. Yet it is amazing how much you can give away without telling anyone what is really going on. You have everything to gain from keeping a secret a little while longer. That way the surprise and a partner’s pleasure could be all the greater.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Social influences are strong, perhaps because you feel more confident and ready for an unusual encounter, on the look-out for strange coincidences. If you’re on a short fuse, someone is bound to try and wind you up. A laugh and a smile should see you through.

