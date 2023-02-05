Horoscope February 6, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Libra, one very interesting and rare planetary aspect reveals the possibility of great

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This is not an astounding day from the planetary point of view, which means that you may set your own course. One word of advice is to allow yourself as much time as you need for the occasional quiet day-dream. And soon, of course, you’ll spring into action, surprising everyone.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The social dimension is important, indicating that, even in matters in which you’ve previously done quite well by yourself, you should now consider asking for help. In the final analysis, you might need no more than moral support. You may be able to achieve everything else by yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may give first place to worldly ambitions, but make sure they’re mixed with a healthy portion of idealism. The plain fact is that, for some reason, self-interest is often served best if you do what’s best for others. But, then, life’s strange like that sometimes!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Pleasant emotional influences should help you chill out. In plain English this means that you may relax and count your blessings! On a purely superficial level, you can sort out legal affairs and travel plans, and make sure that the relevant instructions are absolutely clear.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may pay a little extra attention to joint finances, especially if domestic duties are spiralling out of control. However, there are few indications of worldly stress today, and many powerful suggestions that you can sail off into a private dream world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may make social plans and celebrations a priority, and listen carefully to whatever close partners say, as even if their words are apparently nonsense, there is a deeper meaning which could do you a great deal of good. You also stand to benefit from chance events, so keep alert to the ebb and flow of fate.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

One very interesting and rare planetary aspect reveals the possibility of great generosity. It is, however, unclear as to whether you will be parting with your money or receiving someone else’s support. The first option would seem more likely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There are ways and means in which friends can be of great help. In fact, there is one person who could be more helpful than you ever thought possible. It may be time to ask others to tell you the truth, no matter how uncomfortable. You will know what to do when you get the message.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

For some of you it will be pleasant to stay at home, safe within the domestic womb. For others, it will be money that’s important and, if you’re in the housing market or otherwise dealing with property, events could move in a highly satisfactory direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Sometimes your life is just not your own! Partners will demand your attention even more than in the past. However, if you can manage to make a subtle shift in your perceptions, you should start to pay less attention to loved ones’ words and more to their actions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Money can buy your dreams, but only to a certain extent. This is why it will help if you continue to be as practical as you have learnt to be so far this year. You are living in this world of the here-and-now, not in some other mysterious dimension.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

With lunar alignments solidly on your side you have the advantage today, but only just. The way to achieve your goals is to be spontaneous, creative and young at heart. Something you did when you were much younger, might now hold the key to future action.