Horoscope Today, February 6, 2021: Capricon, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mercury’s magical role in your chart doesn’t make you infallible, but it does mean that you are right more often than not. But then, you have to remember that partners also think they they’re right! Perhaps you should listen to others just a little more.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You might be too pre-occupied by professional or other ambitious matters to take any time off just now. If leisure activities are on the agenda, the priorities should be those which are practical and designed to enhance your status and standing in the community.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Give more attention to social gatherings, even if you had other plans. Also, take great care with all legal matters and anything affecting your normally high standards. Overseas trips and contacts could have more to do with business or serious pressures than with pleasure.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Certain planets make their exit from helpful sectors of your chart just as others enter, so it’s very much a matter of swings and roundabouts. One of the best things you can do today is stop being just a face in the crowd, and draw attention to yourself for a change.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re basking under one of those rare planetary alignments that could bring good fortune. It will help if you follow others’ suggestions and remain open to ideas you’d normally ignore. Plus, don’t provoke a partner unnecessarily, or they might give as good as they get!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may have made too much of someone in the past, so much so that now they have come to expect what you can no longer deliver. The curious thing about today’s problems is that they can probably be solved by throwing money at them. Of course, you have to pick the right target!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Not only do other people think they’re right, they’ll probably miss no opportunity to tell you so! Adopt a policy of amused tolerance in the face of partners, friends and colleagues who are all determined to go their own sweet way. You might try trusting someone for a change, as well!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Moon, invariably your most important planet, urges you to stay busy and try to make yourself useful. At home, you may make practical measures the number one priority, and take special precautions against breakages. A little extra care now will do you a power of good in the long run.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may put psychological conflicts to one side and go all out to achieve a major, but very personal, ambition. Realise that there is no conflict between your personal happiness and the greater good, and that you can help others while helping yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

When the Sun is as constructively aligned as it is today, you’d be a fool to keep plans and intentions to yourself any longer. Others are anxious to hear what you have to say and, as it happens, you’ve rarely been better placed to say it! All you have to do is choose the right words.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Secret spending and charitable giving are two of the strongest themes in your solar chart at the moment. The alternative is that you’ll be a gift to con-men who will see you coming at five hundred paces! If someone makes a fantastic promise, check out the details before it’s too late.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You still seem to be spending more than is good for you, especially if you’ve taken on commitments on behalf of others. All you need to do is make sure that your earning power matches your expenses. You’ll balance the books in a relationship as well, repaying a favour to a friend in need.