Horoscope Today, February 6, 2020: Leo, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, and other signs Horoscope Today, February 6, 2020: Leo, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: A crop of emotional and contrary planetary alignments culminates in one that is optimistic and hopeful of better times to come. The best thing you can do is sit down and talk to a child, or to a younger person who needs your understanding – and can offer you inspiration.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Every astrological pattern requires careful handling and right now you need to give family gatherings and domestic duties just a little more of your valuable attention. And remember that old saying: if a job’s worth doing, it’s worth doing yourself!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: You will be aware that it’s important to be more businesslike, partly because some of your planets are encouraging you to be rather careless and lazy. In fact, to be totally down-to-earth, cash issues will come to dominate. It may even be time for a well-deserved bout of extravagance.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: You are known for your soft heart and ability to endure all manner of insults. However, if money or material security is involved, the worm is about to turn, so those who are in your debt had better pay up. Actually, there’ll be times when all you need is a vote of thanks – and buckets of appreciation!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: You will now be able to judge if a gamble has paid off. If you lost out, don’t regard it all as wasted effort, for at least your options have been clarified. You’ll have a better idea of what to do next time round. Plus, of course, you will be able to help somebody else out of a tight spot.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: It’s unclear whether a recent emotional outburst occurred at work or home. It’s pretty certain it didn’t involve friends, though. In any event, whatever happened in the past, today is a time for principled decisions. Only the very highest standards will do.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Let’s get down to brass tacks: this looks like an ideal time to exercise your legendary interior design qualities. If you put your mind to it, you can create a much more pleasing personal environment – and you also have a truly wonderful ability to make practical use of a partner’s vague ideas.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: There’s a clear pattern to the day, with financial pressures coming from one direction, emotional ones from another. You may spend some time dealing with shopping, investments and other little deals, but it’s your heart which really keeps you going – and the desire to make someone else happy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: The fact is that even if you don’t like what other people say it’s probably true. Or, at least partly true. So listen carefully and decide what is right and useful for you. Also, deal with emotional issues as soon as you can. Otherwise a partner may get the idea that you don’t care about them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: You will be ruled by your heart rather than your head. In fact, I would go so far as to say that’s a good thing! Just make sure that the emotions you express are full of compassion and care for others. That way you’re likely to meet with a much more willing response.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: By the time evening falls, you will be keeping something important to yourself. Regardless of past emotional tangles, confidences must be respected, so don’t reveal partners’ thoughts and feelings until they give you the go-ahead. And try trusting a colleague’s instincts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: You may broaden your horizons and put your ambitions in practice. Don’t be afraid to take on more than you can cope with, as once your responsibilities are defined and your affairs settled, you’ll be able to drop one or two surplus commitments.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.