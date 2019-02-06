Horoscope Today, February 6, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Pisces, Sagittarius, Leo, Libra, Gemini — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

As long as Mars is stirring up your emotions you are liable to fly off the handle, which is a shame considering how well disposed people are to your plans. Let me reiterate the same advice I have given several times in recent weeks: always consult partners and discuss your plans fully before going ahead.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Day by day there is little change in your romantic situation, so in a sense the same advice holds good for the whole week: keep a close watch on your finances, moving with care to put yourself in an unassailable position. If you’re handling children today, be warned – nothing can convince them they’re not right.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

According to the new psychological understanding of astrology, our happiness is dependent on our inner state of being rather than on external events. Therefore, judging from the condition of your planets, this has to be a most enjoyable and profitable period, though only if you indulge your nostalgia for the past.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The mysterious twelfth house of your solar chart is still the focus of attention, and there may be far too much going on behind closed doors for you to feel at ease. On the other hand, you are quite capable of looking after yourself. Today is a day to press on with important jobs regardless of short-term pressures.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Yet again, thanks to new lunar patterns, your stars are vibrant, vivacious and full of life. The long-term effects of your current solar alignments are unlikely to be clear for some time, but will eventually result in an encouraging sense that your life’s goals are indeed within reach.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Moon is now releasing you from certain of the unsettling domestic tensions which have added complications to your worldly ambitions. In spite of everything, this is a time which you will look back on with pride. What’s best about today is that your serious Virgoan qualities are in fashion.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Such is your reputation, nobody ever expects you to go on the attack, lay down the law or drive a hard bargain. Yet this is exactly what you will be doing now that Mars, that most belligerent of planets, is arousing your worldly desires and professional ambitions. Friends will be surprised – even astonished.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A deeper look at the current planetary pattern suggests that this is a time to go all out to prove your determination and true worth. It is the value you place on yourself, not on material accomplishments, which really counts. Both a job offer and increase in your earnings are on the cards over the next two weeks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sometimes even you have to back down and take the initiative in diffusing highly-charged situations. Please realise that you have far more to gain from other people than they do from you, and act accordingly. While life is running your way, you can afford to lower your guard and make peace with rivals and foes alike.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Some would say that this simply has to be the perfect moment to put on a show of strength and demonstrate your mettle. But be cautious, for Mars, in a profound alignment with your sign, indicates that in order to succeed, your strategy must be foolproof. In love, you must be prepared to pay whatever it takes to make a dream come true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

This particular phase in your life is a highly creative one. Unfortunately the artistic lifestyle is not highly valued by our society, but if you are to avoid a future of frustration, you must break out and forge your own independent path. This is a particularly sociable day when even at work you’ll do best as part of a team.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The one item of variety in the astrological scene today is provided by the Moon, giving you the chance to take time out from your usual routine and follow up one or two useful social contacts. Recent opposition from partners will now begin to die down, partly because they are less sure of their ground.