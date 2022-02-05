Horoscope Today, February 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The chances are very strong that those of you with busy professional schedules will be working this weekend. Other Ariens will be kept active pursuing ambitious worldly schemes. But remember, whatever you’re doing, it works best if you have a genuine passion for it.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Hopefully you have had the opportunity to revise arrangements affecting children. You may also have been able to re-establish social or romantic connections which had been broken or postponed. The essence of the current moment is to establish absolutely equal, honest and open relationships.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You can pre-empt imminent planetary movements and make an effort to form new relationships. From this weekend onwards, partnership and teamwork will be the main consideration at work and in your personal affairs. Actually, the most important people could turn out to be those you have known for a long time.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If you’re following precise planetary patterns, now is the time to make formal arrangements, but also to break out and abandon your commitments. Romantic illusions may be nothing more than harmless fun. In other words, the possibilities are various, the options many.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

This is a superb day for local jaunts or country trips. You should now be free of the pressures that have made travel such a risky business over the past few days. You may afford to be more confident in personal matters, perhaps because other people are now more open to your brand of doing things.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although you would still be advised against any temptation to indulge in speculation, you may now begin to plan sensible domestic spending. Those of you involved in property deals may look forward to better conditions some way down the line – perhaps sooner than you think.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Sun and Mars, those two ambitious and energetic planets, are still your faithful allies. Aim as high as you wish now, because until you try, there is no knowing what can be achieved. The first step is to gather information, so that you find out what other people are up to.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The reason why partners or close associates have been so off-hand and un-co-operative is still far from clear. However, in the financial area you will now find it much easier to reach some sort of consensus. You’ll be keeping your plans to yourself for a while, so watch your tongue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Because the planets are constantly on the move, no one situation ever lasts for too long. The planetary configuration is now improving, and you will be the first to feel the refreshing winds of change. Social and team enterprises benefit first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Neither adverse planetary aspects nor your sober Capricornian nature should be allowed to dampen the current enthusiasm for life. However, in some way, professional concerns are likely to intrude on the weekend. They may concern partners or relations, but you’ll still have your say.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Now that goodwill is returning, you may receive appreciation for your worthwhile efforts on other people’s behalf. You may, if you wish, announce to the world your intentions for the future. You seem to be prepared to make the most of yourself for once.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You must expect a certain amount of family controversy. There is, after all, no reason why people should accept what you say at face value. You must make the effort to explain yourself. I know you think everyone can read your mind, but you’d do better to set out your case as carefully as you can.

d times.