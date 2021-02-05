Horoscope Today, February 5, 2021: Capricon, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon’s emotional presence in your chart makes you simultaneously more confident and sensitive. The message is that you can be increasingly open about your feelings, while being as sympathetic as you can to others’ emotions. It’s all a matter of striking the right balance.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Jupiter, planet of optimism, urges you to adopt a creative solution to all current questions. However, for at least the next four weeks, you might do best to keep certain sensitive thoughts to yourself. You’ll probably have to make some very finely-balanced judgements.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Now you can begin to involve other people in your plans, but do take it easy. The last thing you should do is insist that everyone does as you say, so it’s much better to listen carefully, and then incorporate all good advice into your schemes.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

All ambitious individuals should have a field-day. If you’re at work, have one last stab at a professional coup, but don’t worry if you don’t achieve your aims this time around. There’ll be other chances later. Perhaps you can take this opportunity to smarten up your act.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Think about partners before you think about yourself, for this is a fine time to let others take the initiative. You should realise that it may in fact be good for you to do what you’re told! In other words, you should probably focus on your responsibilities, not your rights.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The entire situation is still looking slightly uncertain, but that doesn’t mean that you’re going to lose out. Far from it. You should know by now that if you trust one special partner, they’ll come up with the goods in the end. You might have a long wait, though.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Mercury moves erratically through your chart, which means that if partners don’t say things just once, they certainly won’t say them more than twice. You’d better be on the ball if you want to keep up! After all, you might not get a second chance, even if you ask for one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Extra hard work ahead seems to be the main planetary message. Even if you’re determined to take time off, the best pursuits should be those which keep you most active. After all, idle hands seek out mischief, as the old saying goes. Work off all that excess energy!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The number of planets occupying the base of your solar chart makes it clear that, in the last resort, you can only do what you want. However, an inner instinct might suggest that there is something wrong with being ‘selfish’, and the result could be a missed opportunity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is still a great deal to be said for coming clean at home and making a complete break with the past. However, all that is required right now is a change of attitude, so you can probably prevaricate over practical changes for another few weeks at least.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Mars’ business-like relationship with Saturn creates one of those difficult relationships that favours all good, hard-working individuals and punishes all those who are lazy and incompetent. It’s as if the great celestial schoolmaster is waving his stick at you!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You do seem to be in a rather serious mood, but certain fears and worries should be illusory. Turn your attention to business affairs and do whatever you can to get some order into financial matters. Perhaps you should check all overdue paperwork as well.