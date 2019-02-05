Horoscope Today, February 5, 2019: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Advertising

Your stars are positive and helpful, though not in the ways you’d normally expect. So, bearing in mind that today’s mood is decidedly optimistic, you may feel that the time has come to face up to people who have been placing obstacles in your path. True, they may have meant no harm, yet that is no reason not to make your feelings plain.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your closest partners have had their day, and it is appropriate for you to call the shots. Business associates are almost certain to want to hold further meetings, but you no longer see any reason why you have to pander to their ridiculous whims. However, you have to be subtle and sensitive, otherwise you’ll generate fresh problems.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Partners and close colleagues may be at a loss to understand just what on earth you are up to, such is the speed at which your ideas and plans are changing. Be patient with them if they occasionally stoop to being irritating and argumentative. Turn your attention to health questions, both diet and exercise.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Advertising

Seen in terms of strict, traditional astrology, your current situation is straightforward, yet I can discern psychological conflicts which may be responsible for piling on the pressure. However, you won’t go far wrong if you are motivated by your usual sense of integrity. Postpone decisions for another two weeks if you wish.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Finally you have cause to feel like a round peg in a round hole; today’s planetary pattern is one that suits your temperament almost perfectly. Surprisingly, though, the most important factor now may be your social life. However, female relations may try your patience at home this morning.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

I cannot emphasise too highly that the current planetary aspects are remarkable for all those of you who are now vigorously pursuing professional or related ambitions. A very big opportunity indeed is about to drop into your lap. But, and this is a very big but indeed, you must allow a current muddle to clear.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Venus is still in a special relationship to Jupiter, a fact which has magnificent significance for your entire state of being, let alone your emotional life and romantic aspirations. This is, by the way, a superb time to head for adventure, especially if you’re on a spiritual path, or trying to rediscover the past.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Moon is still offering you a helping hand, guiding you through your personal affairs. In business, you will have little time to reflect on the pros and cons of different paths. Partners are waiting for you to swing into action, and you may have to go ahead without even reaching a firm decision in your own mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you acknowledge that other people, both colleagues and intimate partners, are right, the better off you’ll be. And if you insist on going your own way, shunning offers of help and co-operation, you’ll throw your own interests away. There is, incidentally, much to be said for deepening your spiritual awareness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Unless you organise yourself to take advantage of all that is good in your environment right now, you will allow others to step in and waste your time in futile arguments. You should be at nobody’s beck and call. Plus, you must be free to turn the clock back if you wish.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Make the most of stunning celestial conditions while they last. With so many planets helping you along your way emotionally, one thing is certain. If events have not turned out as planned it is because you have failed to break a deep negative behaviour pattern, one left over from many years ago.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Advertising

The planets are right behind you, so do not flinch from facing the ultimate test. You really ought to be in your element at the moment and may become even more assured and confident as success breeds success. If partners can’t make up their minds, don’t worry. After all, that will leave you free to take the decisions.