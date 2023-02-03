Horoscope February 4, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Cancer, you may feel the need to be a little more secretive than usual, yet without

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You could soon be ready to make your move – at last. Your stars are adopting a position which is frankly more favourable than for some weeks, and the best thing you can do is to be young-at-heart, spontaneous and ready to take off at a moment’s notice.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Sun and the Moon have both recently come to your aid, and you should be set up for a very positive future. Today’s stars put the accent on domestic affairs, so family relationships should come first, and people you live with will be hogging the limelight.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Short journeys beckon, so you may accept any invitations that take you away from home. Mind you, they’re as likely to be for business as for pleasure. If you are waiting for someone to get in touch, wait no longer. Take the initiative, make the first move and never doubt yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may feel the need to be a little more secretive than usual, yet without being deceptive or manipulative. Your romantic stars are at a height, and even the slightest change will find you feeling much more sensitive than usual. Still, it’s good to be in touch with your emotions.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

This is certain to be a time of emotional ups and downs, with an emphasis on the ups. However, only determined action will shift a log-jam to do with work, or resolve deep-rooted irritations at home. First of all, though, you need to work out what partners really want.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Dream on. Your imagination should be at its peak, which means that there could be extra worries, but that you should also emphasise all the positive angles in your life at the moment. Concentrate on the ethical issues, and raise moral standards all round.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Some sort of financial crisis is looming, so fancy footwork will be necessary if you want to avoid bad feeling and save yourself some of your hard-earned cash. If you’re in the housing market, or otherwise contemplating large domestic purchases, follow a hunch.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Watch out for emotional squalls, and be aware of the extent to which you may be responsible for any ructions. This doesn’t mean that you’ve done anything wrong, but there may be things which you have left undone, which in their turn have left someone else high and dry.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your imagination may lead you a merry old dance, and feelings like resentment, jealousy, anger and the desire for revenge are lurking. However, first you should make a fair and reasonable assessment of the situation. Let the facts speak for themselves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Seldom have your stars looked more passionate – at least not for a month or so! Such feelings will of course have intense repercussions for your romantic affairs, but will also influence other areas of your life. Adopt a bold and colourful approach.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are much stronger than you think, and even apparently disastrous developments will turn out in your favour. You must pay special attention to partners who are swept by feelings they can’t understand – and don’t tangle with authority, either!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are likely to get very concerned about ethical issues, but you’re also liable to jump to conclusions and misunderstand what is really going on. Say your piece, but be a good listener. If partners know that you’re giving them due attention, they’ll respond in kind.