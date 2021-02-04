Horoscope Today, February 4, 2021: Capricon, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

There’s a great deal to gain from keeping certain feelings secret for a little while longer. If partners imagine they have a right to interfere, you may have to put them right on that score. I mean, nobody has the right to make you reveal information which has nothing to do with them.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The emphasis still seems to be on group affairs rather than on individual concerns. You may therefore still need to put others’ interests first, even if that does go against the grain. Keep your eye on the fact that you will eventually prosper from your good deeds.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This is a fine week to organise travel plans, and even if you’re not getting down to detailed arrangements, you should at least check out all the general options. As a matter of interest, this is also an excellent moment for long-distance romance, if you can manage it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun is calling your attention to broader interests, perhaps bringing in an overseas connection. Certainly it would do your morale no end of good to incorporate an overseas dimension into current affairs. You might also be fascinated by individuals from cultures which are very different from yours.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

That emotional pair of planets, Venus and Mars, are still challenging you in various ways, which means that partners have the advantage, no matter what shape and size they come in. To be perfectly honest, you must admit that a close friend was correct all along.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re often right, that’s for sure. But once in a while you must accept that even you can be wrong. However, the truth, as you may now find out, is relative, and while you may have got the facts back to front, you may also have learned a lot in the process.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’d do well to get on with basic tasks, and even if you’re all out for pleasure and self-indulgence, you’ll have to organise your time. The best leisure pursuits seem to be those which offer self-improvement and, if you feel that you’re doing something worthwhile, then you’ll be much happier.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Maintain good lines of communication. You have to talk to people who need to know, and if at first they don’t listen you’ll just have to repeat yourself. The wonderful thing is that you don’t have to act on what you say. In fact, you might be able to slow down

at work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Pluto sails through your chart at a snail’s pace. Yet sometimes, as now, the emotional intensity it rules wells up from the depths of your soul. That’s precisely why this is such an important time to look on the bright side and always see the best in people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The overwhelming weight of planetary influences is still bent on extravagance and increases of spending in every area. However, there’s one big condition, you should consult other people first. Actually, you’ll do much better if you take their ideas seriously.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Not everything is as it seems. What appears to you to be a trifle, may be extremely important to a close partner. It’s therefore more than necessary for you to genuinely try to understand what they’re really saying. You may go that extra mile to achieve a good compromise.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon is behaving strangely for the second day running, which means that this is still a very special time. Your task is to take the initiative. If you sit on your hands you’ll waste at least one opportunity, perhaps several, and that would never do.