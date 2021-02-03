Horoscope Today February 3, 2021: Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Today’s delicate Moon could leave you feeling strangely dissatisfied, but you won’t be able to put your finger on just what it is that’s bothering you. You may let your imagination roam and lead you where it will. If you have doubts about a particular arrangement then, if you’re lucky, someone else might be poised to pull out.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s time for a fresh start socially, and certain friendships may require a new lease of life. There’s no need for dramatic action, but the odd phone call or kind word will certainly help you along. You may, if you wish, spend some time pursuing a few pleasurable distractions, whatever others say.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The issues at work, as well as at home, seem to have a lot to do with authority. The stars are not being specific, but prefer to pose questions such as whether you are capable of handling current responsibilities. See to it that the answer is a definite ‘yes’.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You should give a little extra space to the religious dimension. It’s not a question of dogma, but of following general ethical principles and checking that what you, and other people, are doing, is for the best. If you attempt to push yourself to the front now, you may be forced to take a back seat later, when you least expect it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The gentle movement of planets through your solar chart has been nudging you towards a revision of joint financial arrangements. Today’s planetary energies indicate that you’ve reached a welcome point, and that you can stop and check out the best step to take next.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Today’s lunar alignments could be something of an anti-climax, even if they are still special. The truth is hard to gauge probably for reasons which are completely topsy-turvy. The point is that you shouldn’t expect to make sense of everything, or even of anything.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may devote more attention to improving working conditions, including domestic chores. It’s not a matter of new gadgets or processes, but of changing your deep-seated attitudes, some of which have been too resistant. You’ll know when the time for compromise draws near.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A little additional creative flare is required today. One factor in your chart indicates that responsibilities for children will supersede all others, another that you should make a point of being more child-like, innocent and naive in your actions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If there’s a possibility of changes for the better at home, move quickly, for the window of opportunity will soon be closed again. In this sense your greatest failing of the day could be complacency. If you take your eyes off important matters for a moment, they might follow a course that you don’t like.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The best thing you can do today is question your assumptions, change your attitudes and improve your outlook.

Otherwise, you are likely to perpetuate an astrological pattern which has left you worse off financially in the past. Do the right thing now and you’ll turn a likely loss into a potential profit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You would do well to promote your business skills at the moment. You do seem to be in with a chance of changing your monetary direction for the better, and all you need to do is convince others that your vision of the future is the right one.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There’s a great deal to sing and shout about, and today’s the day to do it. Your planetary picture is ninety-nine percent favourable. Don’t expect fireworks, but make as many wishes as you want! The general principle seems to be that the more you wish for, the more likely at least something is to come true.