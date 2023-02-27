Horoscope Today, February 28, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Aquarius, Libra, Leo, Capricorn and other signs

Energetic Mars is the big planet this week, mainly because it’s taken up a new, bold and brave-hearted position. If you feel a lift in your energy, then you’re in tune with the times. But if you’re inclined to put your own interests first, or go on a twenty-four hour party, you could be taking it too far!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If the situation arises, do allow yourself to feel sentimental. The Moon’s relationship with an emotional part of your solar horoscope may encourage tears, but they could be for joy as much as for sadness. Don’t harden your heart – you’ll miss out!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Looking ahead over the next few weeks it is clear that your costs are about to rise. Agreed, you may have one or two accounts to settle, but the dominant message points towards indulgence and luxury. But, then, life must be about pleasure as much as pain!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re entering a professional phase during which personal contacts will be increasingly important. Over the next few days, misunderstandings could mar your relationships, so do make an effort to see that everything is crystal clear, even to people who usually misunderstand the simplest things.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s ‘all change’ in the heavens, with good news and bad over the next eight weeks. On the one hand you’ll be attracted towards an increasingly mystical perspective; on the other, you may be vulnerable to vague doubts and suspicions. Try to focus on the facts.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You will soon begin to see dramatic shifts in the planetary alignment, and you may be gripped by a mood of increasing anticipation, perhaps of irritation, possibly of hope. There will undoubtedly be moments when a little self-control will be vital.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The general situation is quite busy, but you’re going to have to be on the ball if you want to avoid being ripped-off or walked on. It’s all a matter of knowing when to say ‘yes’, and when to say ‘no’. Of course, that’s much easier advice to give than to follow!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The general celestial emphasis is now moving away from those old family issues, so do move to resolve all unanswered mysteries or unresolved complications. You should make sure that relatives appreciate your finer qualities, even though you might be unwilling to compromise.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Good communication is still of the essence. It looks as if one plan may run into a spot of opposition, but that if you marshal all your facts you may pluck success from the jaws of disaster. Sometimes, though, it’s not that easy to find the right words. That shouldn’t stop you trying!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Like everybody else you are going through a few changes. However, in your case money seems to be the crucial factor. The good news now is that you may at last make firm arrangements for future security – and take precautions in case of emotional eruptions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The celestial emphasis swings towards thoughts of future prosperity. You may play your cards right and secure all available options, ensuring that you can then make your choices in your own time. Also, feel free to share your real feelings with loved ones.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your stars swing into gambling mode. Emotional risks are as likely as financial ones, which means that romantic riches may be your reward even if a cash bonus does elude you. Close partners may be in a jumpy mood, by the way, so do your best not to provoke.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Venus and Mars occupy emotional positions that will leave you happy to risk a conflict, but far too sensitive to take the consequences. You may decide you’ve enough on your plate, certainly too much to get involved in a pointless, personal flap.