Horoscope Today, February 28, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may not be sure why you should feel so confident about the future. Just appreciate the sense of growing optimism that is due to lift your spirits over the coming few days, under the Sun’s intriguing relationship with Jupiter, planet of wisdom and wide open spaces.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

In your own sweet, quiet way you have built up a considerable fund of wisdom and experience over the years. Now you may come to the aid of various people whose collective ventures are floundering for want of a voice like yours. Speak up – it’s time you were heard.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The week’s stars begin on a high note, but as the days pass, argumentative influences will creep in. You must therefore be aware that what seems like a golden opportunity now could turn into quite the opposite by next weekend. Also, harsh words today could rebound on you later.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’ve been wondering what happened to all your alleged good fortune. Well, today’s intriguing planetary patterns provide a pretty good guarantee that events are moving your way. All you have to do is get on the train while it’s moving – and hang on tight.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

In many respects you fare better than most at the moment because you have the wit to see a personal situation for what it really is. I doubt if anyone will be able to pull the wool over your eyes. You may even realise that cast-iron practical arrangements might not work out after all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are now going through a rather peculiar phase, perhaps because you’re not really sure what you want. Try to be a bit more at ease and relaxed with the world in general, without swinging to the other extreme and becoming disorganised and chaotic.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s time to say another word to all Librans who are in the throes of domestic change – that there is only another fortnight of confusion. In fact, all of you will find it easier to straighten out family complications next month, which has to be good news.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may imagine that everything at home is just fine and hunky-dory. However, it’s just at times like these that you must take extra precautions. Do your very best to see that family members are happy and contented – even if they’re not! I have a feeling you’ll soon have some making up to do!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You will soon share with your fellow fire signs, Leo and Aries, a superb, if challenging, planetary line-up. However, your optimism may be tempered by the knowledge that in some senses even you may now be out of your depth. It’s time to rely on your past experience.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Partners, loved ones and close colleagues are about to start moving back to an optimistic high after a few weeks of uncertainty. You may both help them develop their good feelings, and share in their success. You should also help them face up to the truth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re an Aquarian, so nobody can really put you on the spot or undermine your confidence unless you allow them to. However, judicious concessions made now will prevent them even making the attempt. Your judgement and timing are crucial, and I suspect that you’ll be walking a tightrope – temporarily.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

As long as you keep your eye on the ball, you’ll have a good start to the week, so no fears on that score. As the days pass, just keep an eye on those secret worries and frustrated hopes that tend to erupt at moments of irritation or pressure. Talk to friends and those who know best, if you need reassurance.