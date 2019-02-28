Horoscope Today, February 28, 2019: Gemini, Cancer, Aries, Scorpio, Libra — check astrology prediction

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Emotional adventure is around the corner. Those of you who are lucky enough to be travelling could run into a holiday romance, or even if you’re staying put, someone from far away might soon come calling. If we look at your deeper needs, we see a desire for change, variety and stimulation.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You will begin to see what other people are really talking about. The funny thing is that even if they’re speaking total nonsense,

you’ll see the answers to a whole set of current questions. You might even realise that

you were looking in the

wrong place.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You may be trapped between the devil and the deep blue sea, unable to make up your mind. The phrase which comes to the fore is ‘why bother?’, although in your heart of hearts you know that you will soon find a way forward. If you want, wait until circumstances have moved

on slightly.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

At work, everything depends on how well you get on with colleagues. Even at home personal relationships are now vital, and if there are any problems at all, I suggest you devote great effort towards persuading others to see eye to eye with you.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Affairs of the heart could be about to take off once again. An almost perfect alignment in your chart indicates a nearly ideal prospect of passionate encounters, while a further planetary aspect indicates that no effort will

be spared. Your rewards will come later.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Lovers and children are both adding to the weight of responsibilities which is gradually spreading across your shoulders. You should be aware of the extent to which you can inadvertently encourage such burdens and learn to say ‘no’ when once you said ‘yes’.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Personal pressures may relax slightly, but you are still obliged to sit down and work out exactly what you want. Only when you are clear in your own mind will you be able to set about persuading family members, or anyone else you live with, that you are right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Home and family affairs will provide a welcome distraction from more weighty concerns, such as what to do about financial commitments that are starting to run out of control. You may seize whatever opportunity you can to assert your own authority.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You may be slightly perplexed or bemused, but it probably doesn’t matter — not too much, at any rate. All the indications are that you will be able to manipulate and manage other people with a smile here, a firm word there — and they’ll love every minute.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

In affairs of the heart, the demand for security and stability is now increasing quite fast. You will therefore be beginning to lose interest in friends who are passing through, and will be growing very much more concerned with long-term bets. That’s probably a good thing.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

It’s a fine time to take on more responsibilities at work. This might sound like strange advice, but the professional arena is probably the best venue for the exercise of your maternal qualities: if others are depending on you, exercise your power with wisdom.