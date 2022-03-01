Horoscope Today, March 1, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun is now casting a somewhat vague shadow over your solar chart. You are likely to benefit from this special pattern if you see your current plans through to the end. In some circumstances your only choice may be to defer certain arrangements for a month or so.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon’s aspects for much of the day are perfect, enhancing all that is best about your Taurean character. And that, by the way, includes your ability to extend the hand of friendship to rivals. So easy and relaxed is your position that there is no need to do anything other than be yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s your intuition which holds the key to financial success. The only question is how you can judge between different options on something so vague as a general hunch? You may have no choice but to take a gamble. Events over the following few days will show whether you were right – or not!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun’s constructive relationship with your sign is complemented by another fine alignment from the Moon – one which will get you moving. All you need to do to extract the greatest benefit is broaden your horizons and genuinely take partners’ interests into account.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Pride and egotism are the Leonine vice. Today you have the chance to practise humility. What makes the present time special is because you may discover that, ironically, your own interests may be best served by putting other people first – and not for the first time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Sun is now aligned with a sensitive sector of your solar chart. This will have various consequences, one of which will be to get your conscience working even harder than usual. In love, give a partner the benefit of the doubt. After all, if you don’t know what’s going on, why should they!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

According to the ancient astrologers, the Sun’s present position is a highly fortunate one, on the grounds that your love of peace and harmony is good for everyone. Make the most of current responsibilities to help someone else out of a tight spot.

SCORPIO (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Don’t take too much notice of what other people say or imply; the blunt fact is that they just don’t have your appreciation of what has been going on, especially the subtler aspects of inter-personal relationships. Let unkind words bounce off you like water off a duck’s back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

By rights you feel as if you should only have to snap your fingers to get what you want. And why not? Yet, if there is one lesson you have been absorbing over the winter, it is that you must be prepared to put your ideas into practice yourself, without relying on other people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The Moon is in an intimate relationship with Jupiter. This sets up a number of possible feelings ranging from wild optimism to reckless extravagance. The only risk with high expectations is that they may be out of step with what is realistically possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A baffling atmosphere may be followed by an entirely more reasonable mood later on. Yet you will still probably have only the slightest grasp on what is really happening. But it’s not only you. People around you may also be picking up the wrong end of the stick!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Sun is now making its peaceful way through a fresh and intriguing sector of your chart, which means that this is a special time of year. The fact that this process has been inaugurated by a fabulous alignment with Jupiter, your benevolent planetary ruler, can only give cause for optimism.