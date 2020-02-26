Horoscope Today, February 26, 2020: Sagittarius, Scorpio, Pisces, Gemini, Libra, Aries, Capricorn, Taurus and other signs Horoscope Today, February 26, 2020: Sagittarius, Scorpio, Pisces, Gemini, Libra, Aries, Capricorn, Taurus and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Your monthly cycles are still heading towards renewed pleasure, but your daily influences urge a business-like attitude. Professional Ariens will have to take a leap in the dark before long. And you will all have to pay more attention to partners’ needs.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: You are often assailed for your conservatism and what others see as your dogmatic refusal to change. However, family members – and anyone else lucky enough to live with you – will benefit from a journey to the past. You never know what you might find!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: A generally businesslike mood dominates the day, so everyone is going to keep coming back to what they see as ‘reality’. The fact is, though, that what was true yesterday is not true today, a statement which should make more sense to you than to most other people.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Tolerance and flexibility are probably your most important qualities at the moment. It may not be easy when you can see that other people are wrong, but you must give them a chance to explain themselves. You may even, heaven forbid, have to stand back and let them do their worst before you step in.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Here you are with the Sun fulfilling one set of celestial conditions, Mercury and Venus another. The best possible outcome is a spate of fresh invitations. Lost letters may be found and delayed information may arrive, which should be some consolation.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: You may now return to a secret romantic fantasy. This doesn’t imply that you’ll be escaping from reality, for an astrological perspective decrees that your dreams are vital to your emotional well-being. An apparently time-wasting activity may be anything but that.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Your social life is about to improve, but first there are various family matters to be organised. A domestic arrangement should be tightened up, and if you’re looking for a firm commitment then you need to mix with the people who are prepared to stand by their promises.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: Do give a high priority to all talks and discussions. Communication is vital, so you’ll do well to confess all and keep nothing back – within reason of course. What you’ve got to do is consult the people who can help you, rather than just stand by and watch while you handle new challenges alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: A small financial consideration will go a long way towards soothing troubled relationships and raising your profile at work. Only when other people are also taken into account will a domestic log-jam be shifted. It may be that all a partner needs is for you to acknowledge their concerns.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: In spite of the fact that the world is generally on your side, you are liable to be a little over-sensitive. Before you take offence, just remember that it’s the Moon which gives you such a thin skin. So, don’t jump up and down when someone says something that they don’t really mean.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: The time will come when you’ll have to lay yourself on the line. Ironically, only after you have taken one or two risks will you set yourself up for a very safe and secure future. You may have to reluctantly agree to do something you’ve been avoiding for a very long time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: One feature of working life this week will be a renewed effort to work in improved circumstances. If you bring a little colour into your life then you’ll do a great deal to lift your morale. Financial matters may be subject to some delay, giving you time to think again.

