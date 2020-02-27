Horoscope Today, February 27, 2020: Gemini, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, February 27, 2020: Gemini, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

One set of planets is decidedly hard-nosed, another looks somewhat self-indulgent. This is all very well if your business is pleasure, or vice-versa, but not suitable for those facing a limited routine. If there’s any way in which you can persuade a colleague to see the error of their ways then have a go, but with extreme tact.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The Moon is now swinging into a position which is unhelpful, though necessary. In other words, you may have to take a good long, deep breath and resign yourself to doing something you thought could be put off, perhaps for good. It might actually be much easier to deal with than you thought.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The whole future is now looking very much brighter, especially if you are angling for adventurous solutions and opportunities. My one word of advice would be to keep an eye on the legal angle, lest you overstep the mark. The last thing you should do is upset people in authority.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

All financial sectors of your chart are now looking dynamic, and also a little stressful. The conditions are therefore ideal for a break with the past, but first you will have to bail out of one particular commitment. Try to set yourself free without letting other people down.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Partners have shed tears of joy as well as of sadness. In fact, you have achieved much that is worthwhile. Continuing in a generally celebratory mood, now looks like a good moment to pull out all the stops, aim for the very best – and thank your lucky stars!

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

The Sun, Mercury and Venus are a pretty lively trio of planets, but some features of your chart indicate that you may be in a languid or lethargic mood. If you try to force the pace, then you may overlook certain vital details and get off to a false start.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

You may still be determined to keep yourself to yourself, but do let everyone know what you’re up to. Does that sound contradictory? If so, it’s because you can now have your cake and eat it. Remember, though, to say only the right things to the appropriate people.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

There is a great deal to be said for looking more closely at family relationships. If you suspect that someone is holding something back, why don’t you take the initiative and get them to talk about it? You might find that they’re relieved that you’ve raised uncomfortable questions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

It is impossible to talk about today’s stars in isolation, for you are now on a limited cycle of relatively lively proposals and suggestions. It may seem at first sight that other people are becoming slightly difficult, but a closer inspection will reveal that this is not the case.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Those two mighty planets, Saturn and Jupiter, have such a long-term role in your chart that you sometimes fail to notice their daily impact. However, right now you should latch on to any unusual ideas, especially if they’re unashamedly romantic, or just plain weird and wonderful.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Don’t confuse liberty with license. In other words, just because everything is about to go your way, don’t forget your many responsibilities to other people, not to mention promises which still need to be fulfilled. A partner is waiting for you to keep your word.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

A number of potent planets are teaming up in such a way as to suggest that a new social commitment is coming in your direction. We can’t say fairer than that! Ideally, friends and associates are about to recognise your utterly unique and special gifts – and about time, too.

