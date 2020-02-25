Horoscope Today, February 25, 2020: Capricorn, Sagittarius, Virgo, Gemini, Libra, Aries, Leo, Taurus and other signs Horoscope Today, February 25, 2020: Capricorn, Sagittarius, Virgo, Gemini, Libra, Aries, Leo, Taurus and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Some of you have forgotten how to be youthful and young at heart. If you have a celestial task over the next few weeks, it is to rediscover the art of being spontaneous, joyful, and even a little irresponsible. It could feel as if a massive weight has been lifted from your shoulders.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Your planets really can’t decide what they’re doing or where they’re going, which makes your astrologer’s job even more difficult than usual. Let’s just accept that your stars are generally confident, and that you should finish the day odds-on.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: It’s because you had the good fortune to be born a Gemini that you have the right to change your mind as often as you wish. As from this month a whole range of decisions and choices are plunged into the melting pot, much to partners’ annoyance. But that’s their problem!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Go over all financial commitments with a fine toothcomb, and try to spot the deliberate error! This is advice, by the way, which you must follow up to at least well into the next month. Another consideration is that romantic expenses are set to spiral.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Certain old ideas, proposals or suggestions are now due to receive a new lease of life. But your biggest weakness over the next two weeks could be complacency, and if a wondrous opportunity should float past, you must grab it firmly with both hands.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: You’ve got to do what’s expected of you without sacrificing your own interests. The trick is to perform your daily responsibilities with your usual skill, but avoid being sucked into a mind-numbing routine. There will be a host of little ways in which you can amuse yourself while keeping the authorities happy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Mars is playing a double game, encouraging you to go behind other people’s backs now, but planning to bring everything into the open very soon. This should surely be sufficient to encourage you to behave according to only the highest standards.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: Your romantic predilections and aspirations are already showing a shift back towards pride and vanity, just for a short period. This means that you will expect partners to have sufficient achievements to justify your being seen with them in public.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: The best that you can hope for from several of your current stars is a large windfall, the least is the promise of financial reward some time in the indefinite future. The one qualification is that you must rely on your own efforts: luck doesn’t come into it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: Your adventurous energies may soon have to be put on ice, but as long as time is on your side, you may press ahead with travel plans and improvements to your personal life. However, one way or another, you should check that there is nothing amiss as soon as possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: You are about to find that close partners or spouses, can be terribly annoying. It now looks as if someone is about to go back on their word, but the twist is that this time they’re likely to be on your side! Hopefully their support will be good for you!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: You sometimes tend to forget just how important it is to remain physically fit. Hopefully you will now return to a diet or exercise regime that was abandoned, perhaps before you even started! Some of you may be even tackling a new competitive sport.

