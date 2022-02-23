Horoscope Today, February 23, 2022: Pisces, Cancer, Gemini and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Perhaps you have overstepped the mark and allowed yourself to be pushed into a corner, with the result that you simply have to retaliate in order to protect your position. However, friends are still on your side, and that is reassuring news.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Stick to the straight and narrow and place your faith in dialogue and reason. It is long-term relationships which are important to you, so please pay attention to partners’ wants and desires. Watch out for a legal minefield and don’t bend the rules.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Sometimes it is wiser to let things take their own course rather than intervene at every turn. Consider current developments with great care, for your interference may exacerbate a number of complex situations. Oh – and prepare for a financial squall.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your planetary patterns have been intense, and there must have been many moments during past few months when you have come close to throwing in the towel. However, you are by your nature a fighter and unlikely ever to admit defeat. That, by the way, is among your major strengths.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Neptune is one of those planets which has a particular meaning for you. Right now it is likely to bring offers of practical assistance that should keep you active and prevent you from dwelling on past associations which may have turned remarkably sour.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Try to get away from your usual environment as new encounters could lead to associations which are emotionally rewarding or potentially profitable. Events, connected to higher education or the law, are highlighted. But, then, so are artistic and athletic interests.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Under stressful planetary aspects you have no doubt learned a few harsh lessons. Perhaps you have realised that, while it is nobler to give than receive, you must not promise what is beyond your power to deliver. That way, you won’t be caught out by family members.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Mercury’s talkative role in your life is now stronger than ever, and the temptation must be to force others to divulge all you think you have the right to know, and perhaps one or two items that are none of your business. You must know where to draw the line.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A particular emotional tie is much more important to you than you care to admit. From now on, maintaining such vital associations will require more effort than you have been prepared to put in, in the past. That could leave you with more time in the long run.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Look upon this as a time for psychological spring-cleaning. Challenging planetary pressures are being transformed rapidly into harmonious influences, and all parts of your life will benefit. It’s amazing how easy it is to make a fresh start when you really want to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You will soon be so preoccupied with unexpected developments related to your home life, that you will be forced to abandon a number of commitments if you are to stand a chance of restoring order. That’s probably no great burden though, for there are responsibilities that you’d be happy to see the back of!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Few of you have avoided some sort of major upheaval recently. Whether your experience was fortunate or not, it seems to have made you that much more understanding and broad-minded. On the other hand, you must never forget that occasionally, just once in a while, you do have to judge others.