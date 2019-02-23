Horoscope Today, February 23, 2019: Scorpio, Sagittarius, Gemini, Cancer, Aries — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun and Uranus are just two planets now highlighting the need for drastic change, so you must take matters in hand and insist that whatever happens suits your interests. You may have to cope with circumstances which are none of your making, but you’ll manage as well as ever.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There doesn’t seem to be any way that financial complications can be avoided. However, you can minimise the possible risks by steering clear of speculative offers and adopting an attitude that is both ethical and idealistic. Your selfless actions will attract great respect from people who had no idea that you had it in you!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The weekend is here and, with the Moon still endowing you with its emotional power, you are in fine form indeed. However, your moods may be subject to sudden swings. Don’t blame family members for problems which are not their fault, and which may be due to your own concerns about the future.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon will increase its role in your sign shortly, but not just yet. This is why this is such a private time. You do not want to be forced out of your Cancerian shell just now, at least not until you have completed your plans, and anyone who tries to drag you out must risk the consequences.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Social stars are powerful and you should attempt to get out and mix. The chances of a confrontation are almost nil while the prospects for pleasure and enjoyment are excellent. You pay your money and you take your choice – and hopefully you’ll choose what is best for everyone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Apart from the odd emotional outburst you should have a pleasant day. If you have any say in the matter, do try and make sure that partners put their work to one side and relax for a while. The trouble with some people you’re close to is that they have over-committed themselves, and can’t seem to do anything about it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The time has come for a great deal of plain speaking, whether your current complaints are emotional, practical or deeply personal. The present moment being so utterly auspicious, gives you the opportunity to deal with all awkward issues sooner rather than later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You certainly take a great deal of convincing, but then you wouldn’t be a true Scorpio if you weren’t suspicious and sceptical of other people’s intentions. Partners can only learn from your questions: the answers could reveal fresh feelings and new desires.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Jupiter, your ruling planet, is still so strongly placed that by rights you ought to be celebrating your good fortune. However, there is still some way further to go before you – or anyone else – can fully appreciate the extent of your achievements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorns are naturally proud people, often with good reason. However, you won’t get very far unless you acknowledge that other people also have their needs and wants, and that these must be satisfied. The way to get ahead in love is to shell out some extra cash – so pay the bill and pick up the tab!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Lunar alignments make for an enjoyable day if you keep other, more serious issues, to a minimum. You have every opportunity to create a pleasurable atmosphere, but don’t start prying into partners’ secret lives. They won’t appreciate it – and will certainly get their own back!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Romantic and social influences favour discretion if not outright secrecy. This is definitely a time for cosy gatherings rather than noisy groups. Your major costs may result from social commitments but, then, can you really put a price on fun with friends?