Horoscope Today, February 22, 2022: Aries, Pisces, Gemini and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Friends and associates are about to be flabbergasted by your down-to-earth approach to financial matters. You may now sense a prosperous period ahead, even though nothing will happen without sensible team-work. I know co-operation is a struggle, but it’s necessary.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It is almost time to make a final choice and stop worrying about others’ feelings or opinions. Judge your own behaviour by absolute standards of right and wrong, not according to what friends or family might expect. Define your limits and other people will respect them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Behind the day-to-day fluctuations of the planets lie longer-term trends of which you are often only half aware. A powerfully creative time is now coming to an end and it is up to you to inwardly digest all that has happened over the last four months.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The underlying message of current planetary patterns, especially those emanating from Jupiter and Neptune, is that you are expected to hold on to what is sound, worthwhile, personally meaningful and spiritually rewarding. That has to be pretty sound advice, don’t you think?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The good news is that celestial configurations are still lively and, if you are alert and on-the-ball, you ought to be able to turn even adverse developments to your own advantage. This is no time to procrastinate. It’s better to know where you stand to start with, and at least you’ll know what changes are needed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your remarkable analytical faculties often serve you well and prevent you from making potentially disastrous blunders. After what has been a relatively impulsive period you will once again be settling into a practical, efficient, cool and competent routine.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Honesty is vital in all financial deals, especially as far as joint arrangements are concerned. Only when agreement is reached will you be able to determine what your next major move should be. And that might require dealing with urgent personal and family matters!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you’re grappling with complex personal issues, continue to review the situation on a daily basis. You may be enjoying acclaim for your financial skill, adding to a general feeling of well-being. But that doesn’t excuse you from caring about partners’ feelings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You now realise that someone must be forced to settle a debt of honour, perhaps one that was incurred months or even years ago. How satisfying it must be to know that you were in the right! But, it is necessary to prepare for the unexpected, especially where your security is concerned.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

News from an unexpected source is on its way, and should give you the last piece of a complicated jigsaw. Once it arrives, you will be able to start planning your future with confidence and self-assurance. This means that partners must begin to respect your ideals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You need to get into peak condition in readiness for a hectic period. In particular, you are now aware of the number of improvements that are required in your domestic situation and family relationships. You will also be paying attention to your spiritual needs over the coming days.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

In spite of your fears, you are unlikely to be financially embarrassed. In most spheres your affairs are now on a firmly practical path, which must be welcome news to all who are dependent on you. You don’t usually like responsibility, but you’re carrying it well.