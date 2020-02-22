Horoscope Today, February 22, 2020: Cancer, Libra, Aries, Pisces, Scorpio, Virgo, Aquarius, Capricorn and other signs Horoscope Today, February 22, 2020: Cancer, Libra, Aries, Pisces, Scorpio, Virgo, Aquarius, Capricorn and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: It’s an adventurous sort of a weekend, so don’t end up stuck at home if you can help it. There’s a slight possibility of a disagreement over who does what, so take the chance to clarify your options. You might actually find that you’ve been wasting your time.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Venus’ mysterious motions set a whole series of social events in motion. Be selective about what invitations you accept, and maintain your high standards in all areas. And at work, a generous gesture will be repaid many times over, so do what you can to help those in need.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: You will have to listen to others, which could make quite a change! Seriously, though, there is one particular person who will make you see things through a completely different light. But can you be sure who they are? It’s easy to misjudge people, so no jumping to instant conclusions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: There is one thing to be said about your current stars – that you should keep on the go. Even your family and domestic planets look lively, so feel free to change your plans. Plus, even though you’re still a little sensitive, your emotional survival instincts are good.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Your stars favour high-spending, self-indulgence. Free pleasures are included, so don’t think that life absolutely has to be extravagant. And don’t let work and routine chores hold you up! In addition, of course, you don’t want to see rivals getting their way because of your mistakes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: There are pleasant stay-at-home influences today, but if you are very sensitive to subtle planetary patterns, you’ll be brimming with hope for the future. Watch out for differences of opinion and make sure that they don’t get out of hand. Perhaps you should try to see what partners really want.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Mars’ most energetic transits tend to drive all Librans into a frenzy of activity, one at a time. The pattern continues, but with added emotional and romantic complications! Here’s a word of advice: settle all outstanding disputes now, so that you have a clean slate for the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: It is well-known that shopping is a perfect way to cheer yourself up. So, quite aside from profound long-term financial considerations, why don’t you just go out and pick up a few bargains? And, how about buying something you always wanted, but never thought was really for you?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: The Moon’s emotional presence in your chart reinforces your control of your personal plans today. You’ll stamp your mark on family affairs no matter what younger relations may think! Of course, there’ll always be people who are difficult to pin down, but you can do your best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: Jupiter and Saturn are a fine combination of planets. It just so happens that while one encourages you to take it easy, the other urges you on head-first. You may be musing over what is best for your long-term security, but it’s doubtful whether there’s any absolutely reliable answer – not yet, anyway.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: The business situation looks healthy, but you should be considering other things apart from money. For example, there is good reason to stretch yourself socially. Dance all night if you can! There’s an additional interesting development, though: that an old friend is likely to get in touch.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Special conditions encourage everything that is best in your character. Your selfless behaviour should lead you in the right direction. When a loved one asks you for help, give it without hesitation. After all, they’ll return the favour when the time comes.

