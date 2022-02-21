Horoscope Today, February 21, 2022: Aries, Pisces, Gemini and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Venus has been conferring on you all the strength you need to determine the pace of events and deal with complex issues. If it suits your plans, you may now coast along and wait for those who are less sure of themselves to recover from whatever troubles them.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

A number of planetary changes are on the way, and you can be confident that whatever has been bothering you is soon to be resolved. Determined action may be necessary to shift a log-jam, though. I am sure you have it in you to give whatever it takes.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are probably beginning to feel as if you are driven along by forces beyond your control. Today is likely to bring an emotional phase and there is nothing to be gained from concealing your true feelings. But, then, you’ve probably learnt that by now.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There is no point in pretending that professional success does not matter to you. You must still be

prepared to face certain harsh situations head-on, confident in the understanding that whatever the outcome, your long-term interests are being protected.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Stay one step ahead of the planets and turn your attention to your professional hopes and ambitions. Whether you are directly involved in impending changes or not, this may come to be one of the most rewarding and exciting periods you have ever experienced.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Now that Mercury, a planet with a special meaning in your life, is about to adjust its position, you should attempt to stand well back and see the overall direction of your life rather than the personal conflicts or upsets which have so often preoccupied you.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

A number of important planets are beginning to relax their grip on your sign, and what once seemed like a nightmare or the end of the world, will now begin to look more like a blessing in disguise. This week’s lunar alignments, though, will push you back on to the right course.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

It often happens that several planets shift their positions at the same time, and this is when your mood is likely to swing from one extreme to another. The trick is to remain alert to the ebb and flow of fortune, and stay in tune intuitively with the developing planetary harmonies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

The current period, in which partners seem to be taking the lead with more confidence, is now destined to intensify. This is why co-operation must be your priority if you are not prepared to risk a split. And, if you are, then you must be aware of what you’re letting yourself in for.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You know well enough that you have a wonderfully practical side to your character, and deep down this is why you realise that certain involvements have had their day. It may be time to make a break, perhaps a psychological one, with past personal associations.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

It seems very much as if you will only have yourself to blame if a professional relationship turns sour. Perhaps the message is that you should concentrate on home and family duties more than in the past, and not let worldly pressures intervene so much.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You are approaching a phase in which discussions and negotiations will be crucial to the success or failure of your plans. It will not be enough merely to follow your intuition or do something ‘because it feels right’. You need to have some backing from the facts as well.